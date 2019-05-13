Denver Beer Co. Launches O&A Colorado Craft Hard Seltzer

DENVER – Denver Beer Co. has announced the coming release of O&A Colorado Craft Hard Seltzer in early June, 2019. O&A, short for Out & About, joins the new segment of craft hard seltzer and is a new beverage category offering for the brewery. O&A was developed by Denver Beer Co. head brewer Jason Buehler and will be brewed and canned at the Denver Beer Co. Canworks brewery in Denver, Colorado. O&A will debut with two initial flavor offerings including Lime and Black Cherry and will be available for purchase as 6-packs of 12 oz. cans throughout Colorado and Southern Wyoming beginning June 3, 2019.

“When crafting O&A it was very important to us to make sure we created great flavors that are both refreshing and satisfying,” stated Denver Beer Co. head brewer Jason Buehler. “We went through many rounds of development and testing and landed on recipes that we believe deliver seltzers that are fun and easy to enjoy.”

Both the Lime and the Black Cherry O&A craft hard seltzers are made with carbonated water, alcohol from cane sugar and natural flavors. Each can of O&A is 5% ABV, gluten free and contains 0 g of carbohydrates, 0 g of sugar and 100 calories. O&A Colorado Craft Hard Seltzer will be produced using 100% solar power at Denver Beer Co.’s Canworks brewery.

“O&A is was made for when you are ‘out and about’ with friends,” stated Denver Beer Co. co-founder Charlie Berger. “We hope this craft hard seltzer finds its way into skiers backpacks for après, in coolers for afternoons at the park or a friend’s backyard BBQ, in the back of your Subaru when you head to the mountains to bike or hike with friends, or for tailgating at Red Rocks before a show. It’s light, refreshing, health-conscious, and a lot of fun.”

For more information on O&A Colorado Craft Hard Seltzer, visit oahardseltzer.com or follow on social media at @oahardseltzer. For more information on Denver Beer Co., visit denverbeerco.com.

About Denver Beer Co.

Independently owned and operated, Denver Beer Co. is founded on the core belief that beer is serious fun. Using locally sourced grain and the finest ingredients available, traditional methods and innovative spirit, our team creates craft beer that is approachable, fun, damn delicious and consistently wins awards to prove it. We believe in environmental stewardship and our corporate responsibility to operate sustainably which is why we produce our beer using 100% clean solar power. We believe in creating and supporting an accepting community where good beer can be enjoyed with friends and neighbors, loved ones and strangers.