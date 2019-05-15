Denizens Brewing Company Announces Opening of 2nd Location

RIVERDALE PARK, Md — Denizens Brewing Co. is excited to announce the opening of its second location at Riverdale Park Station, the transit-oriented living, dining, and shopping core located in the heart of Maryland’s Riverdale Park neighborhood. The 12,000 square foot Production House & Taproom will greatly increase the availability of Denizens beer throughout its footprint in Maryland, Washington, DC, and Virginia. The 150 seat taproom will open to the public on May 25, 2019.

The 9,000 square foot production space will brew Denizens’ year-round offerings, including its four core beers: Southside Rye IPA, Born Bohemian Pilsner, Third Party Tripel, and Lowest Lord ESB.

“This new location will allow us to maintain and even improve upon our standards of quality at a much larger scale, which means putting pints of Denizens beer into more hands,” stated Jeff Ramirez, Founder and Chief Brewing Officer.

Denizens Brewing Co. will be the latest anchor tenant in Riverdale Park Station, joining a lineup of nationally-sought retailers and local specialty concepts including Whole Foods Market, Gold’s Gym, and Bella Lifestyle Nail Salon and Spa. Denizens is excited to be an active member of this connected and flourishing neighborhood center, as well as serve the surrounding established areas of University Park, College Park, and Hyattsville as an inclusive community gathering space with an expansive list of craft beer offerings.

“The town of Riverdale Park is such a vibrant and welcoming community. We are grateful for the support we have received from local residents to elected officials, and are excited to be fully immersed in the neighborhood,” said Emily Bruno, Founder and Chief Administrative Officer of Denizens.

Julie Verratti, Founder and Chief Brand Officer is looking forward to working with local distributors to expand the wholesale footprint. “We maxed out on our production capacity about three years ago and have had to decline adding new customers. As a sales team, we are thrilled to have more beer available for new retail partners.”

Denizens currently has about 200 retail partners throughout the DMV, including Nats Stadium, the Fillmore, Busboys and Poets, BlackSalt, MOM’s Organic Market, DC Reynolds, and Brookland’s Finest. This new brewing capacity means fans will be able to find Denizens Brewing Co. products at many more local bars, restaurants, and package stores.

The taproom has a full restaurant and cocktail bar and will feature local drafts, wines, and spirits. Industry veteran and General Manager Gaby Jones will be leading the Riverdale Park location. Her keen eye on service standards and customer experience will ensure that the taproom will be a go to place to visit for neighbors and visitors alike.

On the culinary side of the operation, Executive Chef James Marroquin presents a food menu featuring globally-inspired dishes that are approachable and compelling. Wherever possible, Chef James incorporates Denizens’ beer into the food, in addition to designing dishes with specific beer pairings in mind.

“Riverdale Park Station is committed to enriching the entire neighborhood with thoughtful retail concepts like Denizens,” stated Jane Cafritz of Calvin Cafritz Enterprises. “Denizens changed the craft beer industry with its original brews and community-focused approach where anyone can come together over a shared American pastime, aligning with our values of connecting the community through engaging and inclusive shared spaces.”

The taproom will operate Sunday – Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Fridays & Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. Lunch will be offered Monday through Friday with brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Located directly off of U.S. 1, Riverdale Park Station is close to a number of pedestrian walkways and biking trails, with plenty of surface parking available. Riverdale Park Station is also accessible by the Green and Yellow Metro Lines and offers free daily shuttle transportation from nearby Metro Stations including Riverdale Park Station, College Park Metro Station and Prince George’s Plaza Metro Station.

Denizens’ original two-level Barrel House & Beer Garden will continue its operation in Silver Spring, with a heightened focus on barrel-aging, mixed-fermentation, and limited-edition seasonal offerings. Customers can expect to see long-standing favorites like Big Red Norm American Red Ale, Trainspotting Juicy Pale Ale, and Backyard Boogie Mixed Fermentation Farmhouse Ale coming out of Silver Spring.

For more updates on Denizens Brewing Co., be sure to follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Denizens Brewing Co.

Denizens Brewing Co. is an independent craft brewery with two locations in Silver Spring and Riverdale Park, MD. With 4 core brands, an expansive sour and barrel-aging program, and a commitment to true-to-style ales & lagers, Denizens has made over 100 unique beers since opening in 2014. Founded and operated by Emily Bruno, Jeff Ramirez, and Julie Verratti, Denizens Brewing Co. is the only majority women and minority owned brewery in Maryland and a proud member of the local craft beer community. For more information, visit denizensbrewingco.com or call 301-557-9818.

About Riverdale Park Station

Riverdale Park Station is a 37 acre “Town Center” development located in Riverdale Park, Maryland approximately 1 mile south of the University of Maryland’s main campus in College Park. Upon its completion, Riverdale Park Station will comprise approximately 200,000 square-feet of commercial space, 850 apartment homes, 119 townhouses, and a 120-room extended stay hotel.