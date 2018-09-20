Deep Ellum Brewing Company Releases No Way Rosé on Draft at State Fair of Texas

DALLAS — Deep Ellum Brewing Company announces the release of No Way Rosé – a tart Southwest-styled rosé ale with a prickly pear punch. Deep Ellum Brewing has joined forces with the disruptive family that is the CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective; and this blinged-out brew was conceived to celebrate that union, with CANarchy breweries from across the country including Deep Ellum Brewing, Oskar Blues Brewery, Cigar City Brewing and Perrin Brewing coming together in collaborative spirit. The resulting offspring, No Way Rosé, will debut at the State Fair of Texas, taking place in Dallas Sept. 28 – Oct. 21 with state-wide distribution to follow.

“Born out of a conversation between new coworkers, No Way Rosé is a brew that has thrown out the book on conventional beer styles,” said Deep Ellum Brewing Lead Brewer Kyle Wilborn. “With the goal of brewing a unique but approachable beer featuring a heavy dose of organic prickly pear juice, Texas wildflower honey, rhubarb and hibiscus, this sessionable brew can best be described as a southwestern rosé ale.”

Juicy, tart, and floral with just enough honey sweetness for balance, this 5.8% ABV brew is perfect for hot Texas nights. Raise a can to Big Tex and enjoy this rosé ale on the ferris wheel (Is that allowed? We don’t know.) while at the Cotton Bowl, or during any other State Fair festivity.

Get ready for the Classic Corral, corn-dogs, fried ranch, and great beer. Put a ring on it and help us consummate a match made in beer heaven by saying “yes way” to No Way Rosé from Deep Ellum Brewing and CANarchy – get it first at the State Fair of Texas.

No Way Rosé will be available on draft at the State Fair of Texas, immediately followed by distribution of draft and 6-pack cans throughout the state. The rosé ale will also be available at the Deep Ellum Brewing taproom in Dallas and the Oskar Blues Brewery taproom in Austin.

About Deep Ellum Brewing Company

In 2011, Deep Ellum Brewing Company set up shop in the Deep Ellum neighborhood of Dallas, Texas – the first craft brewery to open in Dallas in over a decade. Since then, Deep Ellum has become as well known for its innovative brewing and exceptional quality as it has for its healthy disdain for the status quo. Like the notorious neighborhood it calls home, the brewery is bold, fearless, and unapologetic. The idea of “blending in” was never part of the plan – at the bar or on the shelf. With a commitment to staying true to their reckless streak, their rough edges and their roots, Deep Ellum has quickly grown to become the 3rd largest independent craft brewery in Texas and the 65th largest brewery overall. Led by its flagships, Deep Ellum IPA and Dallas Blonde, the brewery has amassed an extremely devoted fan base across Texas and beyond. www.deepellumbrewing.com

About CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective

Founded in 2015, CANarchy is a disruptive collective of like-minded brewers dedicated to bringing high-quality, innovative flavors to drinkers in the name of independent craft beer. The portfolio of craft breweries, partially funded by Fireman Capital Partners, includes Oskar Blues Brewery, Deep Ellum Brewing, Perrin Brewing Company, Cigar City Brewing, Squatters Craft Beer and Wasatch Brewery, Deep Ellum Brewing Company and newly added Three Weavers Brewing Company. CANarchy was ranked #9 on the BA’s list of the 2017 Top 50 U.S. Craft Brewers as ranked by sales volume. Cigar City Brewing’s Jai Alai IPA and Oskar Blues’ Dale’s Pale Ale are currently the #1 and #4 sold craft can six packs in U.S. Grocery. The CANarchy platform brewed over 350,000 bbls in 2017, reaching all 50 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., parts of 17 countries spanning five continents. For more information, visit https://www.canarchy.beer