Deep Ellum Brewing Company Releases Deep Winter Golden Porter

DALLAS — Deep Ellum Brewing Company announces the release of Deep Winter Golden Porter. A seasonal brew that bundles flavors of cocoa nibs and coffee, Deep Winter is available now on draft and in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans.

This 7.3% ABV Golden Porter is as confusing as driving in Texas during the winter. You won’t find any dark colors or bitterness in this seasonal beer, but plenty of sweetness and roast. Enjoy all the cozy flavors of wintertime without any cold weather B.S. like numb toes and frozen windshields.

Deep Ellum Innovation Brewer Brian Morris said, “Pulling inspiration and techniques from previous brews, we created a wonderful dichotomy of roasted coffee in a rich golden porter. Deep Winter is packed full of complex aromas and flavors extracted with a cold brew method using a custom selection of coffee beans from our neighbors at Oak Cliff Coffee Roasters.”

Maybe we don’t have a “real” winter in Texas, but we can pretend. Find it on draft at Deep Ellum Brewing Company’s Taproom + Kitchen in the historic Deep Ellum neighborhood, or in 6-packs at fine craft beer sellers Texas-wide.

About Deep Ellum Brewing Company

In 2011, Deep Ellum Brewing Company set up shop in the Deep Ellum neighborhood of Dallas, Texas – the first craft brewery to open in Dallas in over a decade. Since then, Deep Ellum has become as well known for its innovative brewing and exceptional quality as it has for its healthy disdain for the status quo. Like the notorious neighborhood it calls home, the brewery is bold, fearless, and unapologetic. The idea of “blending in” was never part of the plan – at the bar or on the shelf. With a commitment to staying true to their reckless streak, their rough edges and their roots, Deep Ellum has quickly grown to become the 3rd largest independent craft brewery in Texas. Led by its flagships, Deep Ellum IPA and Dallas Blonde, the brewery has amassed an extremely devoted fan base across Texas and beyond.

