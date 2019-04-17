Deep Ellum Brewing Company Releases Deep Summer Ale

DALLAS — Deep Ellum Brewing Company has released their crisp, pleasantly spiced summer seasonal, Deep Summer Ale, for distribution throughout the state of Texas on draft and in 6-packs of 12 oz. cans.

Deep Summer Ale is brewed with hibiscus, lemon peel and chamomile flowers. At 4.8 percent ABV, it’s a crushable brew made for poolside parties, barbecuing by the lake, floating the river, jamming at music fests or just chilling on the porch. Deep Summer Ale is deeply refreshing and pairs perfectly with any sun-soaked summertime activity.

“With a massive dose of hibiscus flowers and lemon peel, Deep Summer packs a ton of fresh flavor into a surprisingly crushable ale,” said Deep Ellum brewer Kyle Willborn. “A light dose of hops complement the late addition of dried hibiscus to give the beer a unique pinkish hue. Paired with a backbone of Vienna malt, this brew is a perfect refreshment for a Texas summer.”

Deep Summer Ale is available throughout Texas where great craft beer is sold; and at both Deep Ellum Brewing Company locations – the original Dallas brewery and the new Funkytown Fermatorium in Fort Worth. Visit deepellumbrewing.com.

About Deep Ellum Brewing Company

In 2011, Deep Ellum Brewing Company set up shop in the Deep Ellum neighborhood of Dallas, Texas – the first craft brewery to open in Dallas in over a decade. Since then, Deep Ellum has become as well known for its innovative brewing and exceptional quality as it has for its healthy disdain for the status quo. Like the notorious neighborhood it calls home, the brewery is bold, fearless, and unapologetic. The idea of “blending in” was never part of the plan – at the bar or on the shelf. In 2019, Deep Ellum brought their uncommon flavors to Fort Worth with the opening of Funkytown Fermatorium. With a commitment to staying true to their reckless streak, their rough edges and their roots, Deep Ellum has quickly grown to become the 3rd largest independent craft brewery in Texas and the 65th largest brewery overall. Led by its flagships, Deep Ellum IPA and Dallas Blonde, the brewery has amassed an extremely devoted fan base across Texas and beyond.