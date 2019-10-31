Cunard Collaborates with Dark Revolution to Create Selection of Craft Beers

VALENCIA, Calif.— Luxury cruise line Cunard has partnered with award-winning microbrewery, Dark Revolution, to create a trio of craft beers now available exclusively on Cunard’s Three Queens – Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria. The beverage collection features a ‘Black’ Stout, a ‘Red’ IPA, and a ‘Gold’ Pilsner and are the latest addition to Cunard’s custom beverage collection onboard.

Cunard Black is a handcrafted Biscotti Breakfast Stout, inspired by Cunard’s legacy of world navigation with flavors from around the globe. The beer balances flavors of oats and dark roasted British malts with Sumatran coffee, Spanish almonds and Madagascan vanilla to create a stout beer with a touch of sweetness. Cunard Red is a handcrafted IPA with a gentle nod to Cunard’s transatlantic crossings, combining American hops and British malts for fruity and citrus flavors and aromas. Cunard Gold is a classic handcrafted Pilsner, with fragrant hops and British malts combining for a German-style Pilsner.

The new craft beers are available on tap, in 12-oz cans and as a Tasting Flight in the Golden Lion Pub onboard, joining Cunard’s collection of select beverages including the 3 Queens Gin, Cunard Private Label and Cunard Private Reserve wines.

“Dark Revolution is known for their outstanding quality, balance and finish and we are very excited to partner with the brewery in creating these exclusive blends, adding to Cunard’s exceptional selection of beverages onboard,” said Josh Leibowitz, SVP Cunard North America.

All three Cunard beers are available through the in-cabin room service menu and in all bars and restaurants onboard. The draught beers are priced from $6.80 and a Tasting Flight is $6.90, while the 12-oz cans start from $6.00. The brews are included as part of the World of Drinks ‘Beers Wines & Spirits Option’ and join Cunard’s additional 42 different types of beers and ciders available onboard.

