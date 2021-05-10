Crystal Coast Brewing To Expand Distribution To Wilmington And Surrounding Areas

MOREHEAD CITY, NC – Crystal Coast Brewing Company of Morehead City, NC and Atlantic Craft Beer and Specialty Wine Distributors of Lower Currituck, NC announced an expansion of their distribution partnership that will bring Crystal Coast’s award-winning craft beer to many areas in Southeastern North Carolina.

The partnership will allow Atlantic to distribute all of Crystal Coast’s styles in kegs and cans to many cities and counties, including Wilmington, Carolina Beach, New Bern, and Jacksonville. Atlantic currently distributes Crystal Coast in the Outer Banks and Northeastern North Carolina.

Crystal Coast Brewing is a family-owned microbrewery located in Morehead City, NC with a taproom in Atlantic Beach, NC. Opening in 2017, the brewery produces a variety of styles, including many IPAs, lagers, and sours, using high quality ingredients. Over the past 4 years, the brewery has won 7 medals at the Carolinas Championship of Beer and has been awarded multiple medals at the North Carolina Brewer’s Cup.

Crystal Coast currently distributes their beer across North Carolina, including in Charlotte, Raleigh, and Durham, in addition to Virginia and DC.

“We are really thrilled for this opportunity to grow and expand our brand even further with Atlantic,” said Matt Poppe, Co-Owner and Director of Legal and Compliance for Crystal Coast Brewing. “Will and everyone on their team does an amazing job and we are looking forward to the level of care and expertise that they bring. It’s an exciting step for us and we’ve got some stellar beers on the way.”

Beginning in 2017, Atlantic provides the Outer Banks, Northeastern North Carolina, and the southern North Carolina coast with a wholesale source to showcase North Carolina and Virginia’s independent craft breweries and hand-selected wines. They currently have nine other North Carolina breweries and four Virginia breweries in their portfolio. The company is owned and operated by Will Daughtry, who brings over a decade of experience in the industry including time with large, statewide distributors.

“As a family-owned business, we jumped at the opportunity to work with a likeminded brewery like Crystal Coast,” said Daughtry. “I’m proud to be able to share such quality beer with this part of the state.”

Atlantic expects the first Crystal Coast kegs and cases to hit the market in mid-May, with a large variety of styles being available.

For More Information:
https://crystalcoastbrewingcompany.com

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.