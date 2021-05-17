Crosby Hops Announces Beer Collaboration Benefiting Sweet Relief Musicians Fund

Woodburn, Ore. – Crosby Hops, an integrated hop merchant and processor in the Pacific Northwest, announced the first annual Rock On beer collaboration benefiting Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, which provides financial assistance to musicians and music industry workers. Crosby Hops will contribute 100% of the profit from select Rock On hops purchased through July 1, 2021 to Sweet Relief.

The collaborative project is headlined by Silver City Brewery, which is laying down the backbeat with an open-source recipe for a light, crisp, and crushable lager. Crosby Hops is providing the chords with a chorus of hops: Amarillo®, Centennial, Chinook, Idaho 7®, and Sterling. MxPx, the renowned pop-punk rockers from Bremerton, Washington are turning up the dial to get the word out.

“The good folks at Crosby truly care about the music community and we couldn’t be more grateful to be the beneficiaries of this amazing campaign,” said Aric Steinberg, EVP-Development/Artist Relations, Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. “All of the proceeds will help us provide emergency assistance to music industry professionals in desperate need. Thank you to Crosby, Silver City, and to all of the participating brewers for their incredible support!”

“As a hop grower and drummer, it means so much to bring beer and music together in this way,” said Blake Crosby, CEO of Crosby Hops. “We’re inviting every brewery, regardless of size, to take the stage with their rendition of Rock On Crafted Lager and support the music they love.”

Silver City Brewery developed the Rock On Crafted Lager™ recipe, which is open to interpretation. Breweries are encouraged to fine tune it and create their ideal, concert-worthy lager, then celebrate its launch by hosting a day of music and donate the proceeds to Sweet Relief.

How It Works: Brew Rock On Crafted Lager

Here’s how to join the lineup of breweries that will be headlining this exciting collaboration:

Download the Rock On Crafted Lager recipe.

Purchase your hops by July 1 using the code ROCK-ON in the additional details section of your order at checkout.

Join us for brew day on July 13 (International Day of Rock ’n’ Roll). Stay true to the original or improvise and make it your own.

Create your own unique label art, using the Rock On Crafted Lager logo and brand assets to bring attention to the collaboration and the cause.

No labels? No problem. Supporting Rock On through draft pours is cool, too.

Collaborate with local musicians to help promote the cause. Silver City Brewery is partnering with MxPx. Who will you support?

Celebrate Rock On Crafted Lager’s release with an event dedicated to the music you love.

Amplify Rock On to your fans with #rockonbeer.

About Crosby Hops

As a Certified B Corporation®, Crosby Hops balances profit with purpose, rooted in our core values of quality, innovation, sustainability, and community. Through generations of hop industry experience and our robust merchant-processor platform, we’ve cultivated longstanding relationships with like-minded independent growers and hop breeders across the globe. This unique model complements our estate grown hop portfolio to provide discerning brewers access to a diverse selection of the finest hops on Earth. The Crosby brand family includes Crosby Hops, Crosby Hop Farm and TopWire Hop Project.

About Sweet Relief Musicians Fund

Sweet Relief Musicians Fund provides financial assistance to all types of career musicians and music industry workers who are struggling to make ends meet while facing illness, disability, or age-related problems.

For More Information:

https://rockon.crosbyhops.com/