Crooked Hammock Brewery Announces Plans for Satellite Location in South Carolina

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Barefoot Landing is pleased to announce that Crooked Hammock Brewery, a restaurant, brewery, and backyard beer garden, will be enriching the lineup of new experiences at North Myrtle Beach’s only waterway shopping, dining, and entertainment destination.

Scheduled to open its lakeside location at Barefoot Landing next spring, Crooked Hammock Brewery will bring to life an all-ages backyard escape experience that will feature craft beer, indoor/outdoor seating for more than 500 guests, fire pits, hammocks, a playground for kids, bocce ball courts, corn hole, and a bar that is set over the lake. Crooked Hammock Brewery’s menu features backyard cookout-inspired food such as backyard burgers, oak-smoked baby back ribs, giant Bavarian pretzels served with beer mustard, and savory sides such as jalapeno and cheddar cornbread, all in a pet-friendly environment.

“We are thrilled to add the Crooked Hammock Brewery to the unique collection of retail and restaurant destinations at Barefoot Landing. With its high-quality food, locally-brewed beer, and relaxed backyard atmosphere, Crooked Hammock is a perfect fit for Barefoot’s coastal Carolina lifestyle,“ said Chad E. Carlson, executive vice president of the commercial division at Burroughs & Chapin. “Crooked Hammock, complete with a working brewery, full-service restaurant, and retail store, will offer our guests an experience they can’t find anywhere else on the Grand Strand. We fully anticipate Crooked Hammock to become a favorite place for locals and tourists alike.”

The original concept for Crooked Hammock Brewery came to owner Rich Garrahan when he realized he needed a break from his busy life.

“At the end of a hard day, I could escape to my own backyard, hop in my crooked hammock, and enjoy an ice-cold beer,” Garrahan said. “Maybe it was the hammock, or maybe it was the beer, but that little escape always helped me embrace the insanity of my life, celebrate the imperfections, and appreciate the life I was living.”

Crooked Hammock Brewery is part of La Vida Hospitality, a hospitality and entertainment company.

“We’re looking forward to providing an exciting new experience for Barefoot Landing’s year-round visitors as well as becoming an active part of the whole Grand Strand community,” said Garrahan. “Crooked Hammock Brewery will proudly serve locally-brewed beers in a unique environment that lends itself to creating special memories while sharing old stories and enjoying new conversations in an open-aired setting. We chose the Myrtle Beach area as an ideal spot to set up a local brewery and we can’t wait to kick things off next spring.”

Check out the North Myrtle Beach location for Crooked Hammock Brewery at www.CHBMyrtleBeach.com, follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/chbnorthmyrtlebeach or Instagram at www.instagram.com/crookedhammockbrewery.

About Crooked Hammock Brewery

Crooked Hammock Brewery opened its doors for its first location in Lewes, Delaware in October of 2015. After four short years, it extended its reach just north of the original location with a 4,000 square foot space opening in Middletown, Delaware this fall. Crooked Hammock is a craft brewery, restaurant, and backyard beer garden that creates an easy-going, approachable environment. The craft beer lineup boasts light and perfectly crushable beers to lie in a hammock with and pairs nicely with the classic backyard cookout inspired menus. Its mission is to provide a place for all ages, incomes, and interests to experience and enjoy the hammock state of mind. Both locations include a backyard beer garden with activities for all ages, with hammocks, corn hole, ping pong, playgrounds, bocce, and more.

About La Vida Hospitality

La Vida Hospitality is a hospitality and entertainment management company based out of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. La Vida is a leader in creating lifestyle-focused hospitality brands that create emotional bonds with its team, guests and surrounding communities. The brands it develops embrace the mentality of taking a break, enjoying the ride, and always making memories along the way. More information about La Vida Hospitality can be found online at www.lavidahospitality.com

About Barefoot Landing

Barefoot Landing, located at 4898 Highway 17 South, North Myrtle Beach, is owned and managed by Burroughs & Chapin, headquartered in Myrtle Beach, S.C. It combines the traditional retail functions of a shopping venue with attractions and other leisure amenities to deliver an outdoor-centric recreational experience. Its unique seaport-style architecture, proximity to the Intracoastal Waterway, and lake combine to create a charming coastal village atmosphere ideal for shopping, dining, and social interaction. Boardwalks and bridges weave through the 100-acre nature-friendly complex and its wide variety of specialty and retail shops, waterfront restaurants, and entertainment venues. More information about Barefoot Landing is available by calling (843) 272-8349 or logging on to bflanding.com.

About Burroughs & Chapin

Burroughs & Chapin is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Myrtle Beach, S.C. It has been a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and development of high-quality retail-based properties for more than 100 years. The company’s mission is to deliver long term, profitable growth to shareholders by investing in vibrant retail properties that combine shopping, dining, and entertainment in markets with attractive supply and demand fundamentals. More information about Burroughs & Chapin is available online at www.burroughschapin.com.