Crescent Crown Distributing Enlists Double Green for Environmental Actions with Economic Returns

Top-ten beverage distributor engages industry-leading sustainability firm to reduce costs and greenhouse gas emissions throughout its operations.

Double Green, a provider of sustainable solutions that reduce costs and carbon emissions, announced that Crescent Crown Distributing is leveraging Double Green’s expertise to meet its sustainability goals, reduce costs and make the business and its facilities more resilient.

Sustainability is not a new endeavor for Crescent Crown, with operations in Arizona and Louisiana. Since 2012, the beer, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverage distributor has been running its Arizona warehouse operations through its own rooftop solar power system, and added almost 100% more solar capacity through a carport system installed in 2020.

“We’re proud of our results in reducing our environmental impact from our investments over the years. We are committed to being a national leader in everything that we do. By partnering with Double Green, we’ll have a roadmap for continuous sustainable improvement to quantifiably reduce our environmental impact and that of the brands we represent,” said James R. Moffett, President of Crescent Crown Distributing.

Molly Reilly, President of Double Green, said, “Crescent Crown is known as a sustainable leader in the beer and beverage and logistics industry. We’re thrilled to support their goals of delivering a truly sustainable plan measuring and communicating their financial and environmental savings.”

Neil Baier, Vice President of Finance for Crescent Crown Distributing, said, “We’ve seen the financial value in our Arizona renewable energy investments, and with Double Green’s help, we are certain we will find even greater savings.”

“We’re committed to sustainability and continuous improvement, but we can’t lose our focus on doing what we do best, selling and delivering our supplier’s beverages to retail,” said Baier. “I am therefore really excited to have Double Green do the heavy lifting, evaluating the solutions and quantifying the returns to support our business goals to ensure our facilities have long-term sustainability.”

About Crescent Crown Distributing

Crescent Crown Distributing is a nationally recognized distributor of malt beverages, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages with distribution territories in Arizona and Louisiana. The company has 1,400 valued employees serving over 14,000 customers through distribution centers located in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Thibodaux, Louisiana, and Mesa and Surprise, Arizona.

About Double Green

Double Green is a one-stop shop for sustainability solutions for the food and beverage industry. The agency delivers profit-positive, highly effective sustainability solutions to quantifiably reduce their client’s adverse environmental impacts and costs while creating positive ESG motivating benefits.

For More Information:

https://www.doublegrn.com