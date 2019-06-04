Creature Comforts Releases Pale Ale for 2019 Get Artistic Initiative

ATHENS, Ga. – Creature Comforts Brewing Company will launch the 2019 season of its Get Artistic community outreach program on June 8. Coinciding with Creature Comforts’ purpose of creating enjoyable experiences, inspiring others to pursue their passion, and encouraging people to care for their community, the brewery launched its Get Artistic program in June 2018 to support the local arts community.

“The Get Artistic program asks how this company can best take an opportunity to make an opportunity for the creators in our community,” said Get Artistic program lead Madeline Bates. “We’re excited to build upon the foundation laid in 2018 with even more opportunities for artists, including the new Get Artistic DIY Fund which will call for applications from emerging do-it-yourself arts producers, the lifeblood of any healthy arts community.”

The mission of Get Artistic is to leverage the brewery’s business to help remove obstacles for self-supporting artists in today’s market. Specifically the program aims to serve artists by offering the following avenues of support: 1) leveraging the Get Artistic Lead staff member to curate exhibition and performance space onsite; 2) offering strategic grant proposals; 3) patronizing local artists for both existing and commissioned works; 4) providing long-term patronage like artist-in-residence programs; 5) creating onsite enrichment opportunities for the arts community; and 6) supporting nonprofit and government arts programming.

The brewery generates funds for Get Artistic through specific beer brands, merchandise and support from business partners in the community, as well as from a percentage of the brewery’s onsite exhibition sales. At the beginning of Get Artistic’s season of emphasis (June-August 2019), Creature Comforts will publish to its website—GetCurious.com—the Requests For Proposals (RFPs) to create opportunities for local artists and arts-focused nonprofits to continue their work and sustain their livelihood.

Inspired by white wine, the classic drink of art gallery receptions everywhere, the 2019 Get Artistic beer is a pale ale at 5.5% ABV hopped with Nelson Sauvin and Hallertau Blanc hops, which present notes of white wine grapes. It will be available during the Get Artistic season onsite at the brewery on draft and will also be available to-go in 16 oz. cans.

Get Artistic 2019 will kick off onsite at Creature Comforts on June 8. The brewery will host the 2018 Get Artistic Grant Recipients and Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre for free performances and all-ages activities onsite for the launch. To learn more about Get Artistic, visit GetCurious.com. For more information on Creature Comforts Brewing Company, visit creaturecomfortsbeer.com.

About Creature Comforts Brewing Company

Creature Comforts is an Athens, Georgia based brewery offering finely balanced artisanal beers. Since opening its doors in April 2014, Creature Comforts has made an imprint in the craft beer community with its award-winning, year-round and special release beers. To learn more about Creature Comforts, visit us online at www.creaturecomfortsbeer.com.