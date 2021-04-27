Creature Comforts Expands Distribution To Charleston Market

ATHENS, Georgia – Creature Comforts Brewing Company is thrilled to announce its expansion to South Carolina’s Charleston and Hilton Head markets starting mid-May. Six Creature Comforts beers will be available on draft only throughout Charleston and Hilton Head Island.

“This decision was a long time in the making,” said Creature Comforts CEO Chris Herron. “We’ve always been fans of Charleston’s hospitality and culinary scene, and since we already distribute to coastal Georgia, it felt like the right step as we begin distributing outside of Georgia for the first time.”

Six beers from Creature Comforts’ year-round lineup will be available in select Charleston and Hilton Head Island locations: Tropicália, Automatic, Athena, Tritonia, Bibo and Cosmik Debris. Eleven seasonal beers will also be available, including six Hazy IPAs, Athena Paradiso varieties and Koko Buni.

New market, new distribution partnership

Creature Comforts tapped Lee Distributors, part of the Reyes Beer Division, to be its first distribution partner outside of Georgia. Reyes is the largest beer distributor in the United States, delivering over 251 million cases each year.

“We have been huge fans of Creature Comforts from a distance for quite a while,” said Lee Distributors Marketing Manager Joe Morrison. “Their vision and commitment to quality across the board was something that we aligned on right from the start—quality product, quality brands, and quality people.”

The expansion comes at a significant moment in Creature Comforts’ history. 2021 marks the brewery’s 7th anniversary, along with plans to open a second brewery and taproom in Los Angeles later this year. The brewery will announce Charleston market launch events soon.

About Creature Comforts Brewing Company:

Since opening its doors in April 2014, Creature Comforts has aspired to foster human connection and help people navigate the beautiful, complex world of craft beer. The brewery has made an imprint in the craft beer community for its award-winning year-round and limited release beers, as well as for its commitment to local communities through its Get Comfortable programs. The company will be opening a brewery and taproom in Los Angeles in 2021.

About Lee Distributors:

Lee Distributors joined Reyes Beer Division in 2006 and operates out of Summerville, South Carolina. We proudly sell and distribute the largest portfolio of import, craft and domestic brands in Charleston and deliver over five million cases of beer each year to retailers across all seven counties serviced, including Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Hampton and Jasper

