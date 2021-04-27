Creature Comforts Expands Distribution To Charleston Market

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

ATHENS, Georgia – Creature Comforts Brewing Company is thrilled to announce its expansion to South Carolina’s Charleston and Hilton Head markets starting mid-May. Six Creature Comforts beers will be available on draft only throughout Charleston and Hilton Head Island.

“This decision was a long time in the making,” said Creature Comforts CEO Chris Herron. “We’ve always been fans of Charleston’s hospitality and culinary scene, and since we already distribute to coastal Georgia, it felt like the right step as we begin distributing outside of Georgia for the first time.”

Six beers from Creature Comforts’ year-round lineup will be available in select Charleston and Hilton Head Island locations: Tropicália, Automatic, Athena, Tritonia, Bibo and Cosmik Debris. Eleven seasonal beers will also be available, including six Hazy IPAs, Athena Paradiso varieties and Koko Buni.

New market, new distribution partnership
Creature Comforts tapped Lee Distributors, part of the Reyes Beer Division, to be its first distribution partner outside of Georgia. Reyes is the largest beer distributor in the United States, delivering over 251 million cases each year.

“We have been huge fans of Creature Comforts from a distance for quite a while,” said Lee Distributors Marketing Manager Joe Morrison. “Their vision and commitment to quality across the board was something that we aligned on right from the start—quality product, quality brands, and quality people.”

The expansion comes at a significant moment in Creature Comforts’ history. 2021 marks the brewery’s 7th anniversary, along with plans to open a second brewery and taproom in Los Angeles later this year. The brewery will announce Charleston market launch events soon.

About Creature Comforts Brewing Company: 

Since opening its doors in April 2014, Creature Comforts has aspired to foster human connection and help people navigate the beautiful, complex world of craft beer. The brewery has made an imprint in the craft beer community for its award-winning year-round and limited release beers, as well as for its commitment to local communities through its Get Comfortable programs. The company will be opening a brewery and taproom in Los Angeles in 2021.

About Lee Distributors:

Lee Distributors joined Reyes Beer Division in 2006 and operates out of Summerville, South Carolina. We proudly sell and distribute the largest portfolio of import, craft and domestic brands in Charleston and deliver over five million cases of beer each year to retailers across all seven counties serviced, including Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Hampton and Jasper

For More Information:
http://www.creaturecomfortsbeer.com

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021

Livestream ● May 13, 2021

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2021
Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 2+3, 2021

Register Now
Brewbound Investor Speed Dating
04/27 - Brewbound Investor Speed Dating
Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
04/29 - Brewbound Data Club w/ IRI's Boris Oglesby
Brewbound Podcast
05/06 - Brewbound Podcast
Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
05/06 - Brewbound Data Club: Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson
Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
05/13 - Brew Talks Virtual May 2021
Rewatch Recent Videos
Rewatch Recent Videos
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Data Club
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.