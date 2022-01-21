CraftHaus Brewery Included in the Lazy Dog Beer Club

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Local favorite, CraftHaus Brewery and Lazy Dog Restaurants are introducing a special West Coast style IPA as part of the Lazy Dog Beer Club’s latest quarterly release, “Attack of the Brews.” The theme is inspired by the superheroes and villains that come to life through retro comic books and the big screen. The beer will also be carried in the chain’s restaurants for a limited time.

“The beer club gives craft beer lovers an opportunity to try a Nevada brew that they may otherwise not have access to,” said CraftHaus Brewery owner Wyndee Forrest. “We are also thrilled to be the first Vegas brewery in the nationwide beer club!”

CraftHaus has brewed a special West Coast style IPA, Pow Zappa!, for the kit, a sparkling and refreshing brew with lemon peel aromatics. The beer will be served on draft at Lazy Dog Restaurants in California, Nevada, Florida, Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Virginia starting February 16 and in the “Attack of the Brews” themed beer club kit available for pick up on February 16 as well for qualified Lazy Dog Beer Club members.

The Lazy Dog Beer Club, a program created by beer lovers, for beer lovers, offers members eight beers featuring four brewery collaborations of different styles and a themed glass every quarter.

“We’re really excited to work with CraftHaus and have our members hear their story and drink their beer,” said Vayshali Bhakta, director of marketing strategy for Lazy Dog Beer Club. “CraftHaus is a fitting addition to our beer club because of the impact they’ve had on growing the Las Vegas craft beer market and Owner Wyndee Forrest’s leadership in the Nevada Craft Brewers Association. They are just as passionate about expanding awareness and innovation in the world of craft beer, and we can’t wait to share their recipe with our members.”

About CraftHaus Brewery

Established in 2014, CraftHaus Brewery is passionate about building a community around quality driven beers. Owners, Wyndee and Dave Forrest successfully changed licensing for the city of Henderson and Las Vegas to more craft friendly licenses. In 2019, they opened a second taproom CraftHaus Arts District. Wyndee Forrest currently serves as the president of the Nevada Craft Brewers Association. Named as having the 2021 Top 21 Beer Marketing Ideas, Craft Brewing News; 2021 Bronze Best Microbrewery, Las Vegas Review-Journal Best of Las Vegas; Favorite Local Brewery, Reader’s Choice, Las Vegas Weekly 2018; winner, Top 100 Businesses Coast to Coast, Yelp!; Nevada’s Greenest Brewery 2018; Best Family-Owned Business, Nevada Entrepreneur Magazine 2016; and “Best of” 2015, 2016 and 2017, Las Vegas Weekly.

About Lazy Dog Beer Club

Lazy Dog Beer Club is a quarterly membership subscription created by beer lovers, for beer lovers. The club gives members access to a variety of beers from craft brewers around the country. Breweries create a style specifically for the quarterly release theme and members walk home with eight beers, two of each style, to enjoy. Perks start immediately at sign up and include draft beer upgrades and draft samplers in restaurant, 10% off takeout orders, beer-to-go discounts, priority seating when there’s a wait at the restaurant, merchandise and more. Members get their first beer kit in restaurant as soon as they sign up and a themed beer kit each additional quarter they are an active member.

About Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

Lazy Dog Restaurant serves made-from-scratch American food and drink with seasonally-inspired ingredients. Influenced by the lifestyle of the Rocky Mountains where Founder Chris Simms spent time with family growing up, Lazy Dog offers the warmth and care you get in a small mountain town. It’s the perfect environment for a quick weeknight dinner, a meandering meal with old friends or a big night out. Guests can continue the experience at home by taking advantage of hand-crafted TV dinners made in-house and the Lazy Dog Beer Club, a quarterly membership program that gives members access to beers from small craft brewers, merchandise and in-restaurant benefits. The restaurant is open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch with a bar that includes specialty cocktails and a wide selection of craft beers. Lazy Dog has locations throughout California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, Virginia, Florida and Texas with more on the way.

For More Information:

https://www.crafthausbrewery.com/home