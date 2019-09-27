CraftHaus Brewery Celebrates Grand Opening of Downtown Las Vegas Tasting Room

LAS VEGAS – After five successful years in Henderson, CraftHaus Brewery celebrates the grand opening of a second taproom, this time in the Arts District of downtown Las Vegas, CraftHaus Arts District on Saturday, September 28 with a ribbon-cutting and grand opening party at 4 p.m.

Guests at the Grand Opening will enjoy a free 4 oz. pour of CraftHaus beer – including the infamous ChillHaus (a beer slushee) – a collector’s pin give-away, meet and greet with owners and brewers, specialty beer tapping of the “Arts District Sour” with prickly pear and hibiscus, and a special food menu. Guests may also purchase a logoed glass and fill it for $8. Ribbon cutting at 4pm will include Congresswoman Dina Titus.

Located at 197 East California Street, CraftHaus Arts District will feature 24 taps with 16 devoted to CraftHaus brews, four guest beers, cider, Vesta Cold Brew coffee on Nitrogen and white wine. A pairing menu with the favorite spent grain soft pretzels with beer cheese or beer bacon jam made with CraftHaus beer will be available, as well as bites curated by Chef James Trees of Esther’s Kitchen, the tasting room’s neighbor. New beer releases will be simultaneous at both the Henderson brewery and Arts District taproom.

Owners, Wyndee and Dave Forrest, built their brewery around the community and a love of quality beer. The second CraftHaus taproom will bring their beloved brews to the Arts District, making fresh-brewed, local beer even more accessible. The elevated space will stay loyal to the CraftHaus Brewery brand while paying homage to the Arts District neighborhood with a custom 24-ft mural by artist Donovan Fitzgerald featuring a Jubilee!-inspired showgirl.

“The amazing relationships we’ve built with the community and local businesses have allowed us to expand and be a part of our downtown’s successful growth,” said owner Wyndee Forrest. “The new taproom is an extension of what we built in Henderson and allows for easier access to all our fans across the Valley.”

The 1,800-square-foot space features an elevated take on the original brewery and was designed by Ryan and Yanina Allord of RADstudio. A clean, cool design palette of concrete, marble and signature CraftHaus green will welcome guests to stay a while both indoors and on the outside patio.

In addition to enjoying brews and bites at downtown’s newest taproom, six packs and growlers will be ready for purchase to go home with patrons, as Wyndee and Dave Forrest have devoted countless hours lobbying for a change in licensing, giving all brewery taprooms the ability to sell packaged beers to go where there is no manufacturing.

CraftHaus Arts District is open Sun-Thurs from 11:30 am – 11 pm, and Fri-Sat 11:30 am – midnight.

About CraftHaus Brewery

Established in 2014, CraftHaus Brewery is passionate about building a community around quality driven beers. Owners, Wyndee and Dave Forrest successfully changed licensing for the city of Henderson and Las Vegas to a more craft friendly license. Named Favorite Local Brewery, Reader’s Choice, Las Vegas Weekly 2018. Winner, Top 100 Businesses Coast to Coast, Yelp! Nevada’s Greenest Brewery 2018 and Best Family Owned Business, Nevada Entrepreneur Magazine 2016, Las Vegas Weekly, “Best of” 2015, 2016 and 2017. Their beer can be found in Clark County, Nevada including the Las Vegas Strip. For more information please visit crafthausbrewery.com; like on Facebook @CraftHausBrewery; and follow Instagram @crafthaus and Twitter @crafthausbrew.