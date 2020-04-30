CraftCellr and Industry Partners Brew Bottleshare Benefit Beer

ATLANTA — Online craft beverage marketplace CraftCellr will be the exclusive retail outlet for a new charitable collaboration beer benefitting service industry non-profit Bottleshare, conceived in cooperation with Good Word Brewing and Public House, Riverbend Malt House, White Labs Yeast, Yakima Chief Hops, Battle & Associates Packaging and artist Rachel Eleanor. The totality of sales proceeds from the new IPA will go to fund Bottleshare’s grant program, with materials donated free of charge and CraftCellr likewise donating all transaction fees.

“It all started when Brent Manning from Riverbend heard about the soup kitchen we started after the restaurant shutdown and called about donating some malt,” explains Good Word co-founder and head brewer Todd DiMatteo. “We’d been trying figure out a way to work with Bottleshare for years, so when Brent got involved we all started calling some friends and the idea kind of snowballed. This beer is built on relationships, that’s really what it’s all about.”

“We love working with Todd and we’re always looking for ways to support the craft beer community these days, so when we saw what Good Word was up to we definitely wanted to help out,” adds Riverbend co-founder Manning. “Once we started talking about a charity beer and got all these great people on board, we knew it was going to be really cool.”

Brewed by DiMatteo and the team at Good Word, “Six Feet Has Never Felt So Far” is a 7.5 percent hazy IPA dry-hopped with Azacca, Sabro, Mosaic, and Galaxy, over 88 pounds of which were donated by Yakima Chief. Riverbend Malt House provided the entire grist bill, consisting of Pilsner, Pale, Wheat and both Malted and Naked Oats. Other gifted contributions include yeast from White Labs, cans from Battle & Associates and label design from frequent Good Word artist Rachel Eleanor. CraftCellr will process all financial transactions and pass the resultant proceeds on to Bottleshare.

“It’s an absolute honor to be working with all of these awesome people, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to do something for the good of the community together,” says Christopher Glenn, founder of Bottleshare. “Something like Bottleshare is a need in the industry, not a want. Unfortunately, it took this pandemic to make that clear, so we want this beer to deliver a message of hope to the people affected.”

Online pre-sales for “Six Feet Has Never Felt So Far” are slated to begin on Wednesday, May 6th through the CraftCellr iOS and Android apps, with beer pickup available starting on Friday, May 8th at Good Word’s brewpub in Duluth, GA. More information on Bottleshare’s origins and charitable efforts can be found at thebottleshare.org.

“I actually met Chris when we first launched CraftCellr and have been following his efforts with Bottleshare since its inception,” says CraftCellr co-founder Eric Thelen. “So when Todd explained the idea, we were all in from the start. We feel like anything we can do to help out is worth doing, and we consider ourselves very fortunate to be in an industry with so many people who feel the same way.”

About CraftCellr

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, CraftCellr is a leader in direct to consumer technology for the craft beverage industry. CraftCellr partners with craft beverage producers and retailers across 16 states to manage their day-to-day operations for to-go sales, memberships, can/bottle release pre-sales, and event ticketing. Learn more at https://www.craftcellr.com, download the CraftCellr app for iOS/Android, or follow us on Instagram and Facebook.