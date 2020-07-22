Craft Makgeolli Brand Makku Expands Distribution in California, Debuts in Illinois and Tennessee

NEW YORK CITY — Quickly gaining popularity as the first craft makgeolli brand in the U.S., Makku has announced new availability of its canned Korean rice beer in Northern California, Illinois and Tennessee. Already widely available in numerous on- and off-premise locations in Los Angeles and New York City, Makku hit shelves in July at specialty food and beverage shops and Asian markets in cities including San Francisco, San Diego, Nashville and Chicago. Founded in NYC in 2017 by Korean American entrepreneur Carol Pak, Makku is made using a traditional brewing process using fermented rice, live cultures, and water. Makku is currently available in three flavors: original, blueberry and mango, each sold individually or in 4-packs.

Pak sees expanded distribution of Makku as a key channel to continue to educate American drinkers about makgeolli, a uniquely frothy beverage that has been enjoyed throughout Korea since the 10th century. In addition to off-premise retailers, Makku, which is brewed in Korea and imported to the U.S., is also on the beverage lists of high-profile restaurants in New York and L.A., including David Chang’s Majordomo and Jeju Noodle Bar, the first Michelin-Starred noodle bar in the country.

Makku checks a lot of boxes when it comes to the alternative beverage category. It’s lightly filtered lending to a hazy body, gluten-free as it’s brewed from rice, and sessionable at 6% alcohol. One of the most unique aspects of drinking the beverage is that it must be slightly shaken before enjoyed. As Makku is lightly filtered, there are rice sediments that settle at the bottom of the drink over time. These rice sediments greatly enhance the texture and flavor of the drink, so it is important to gently shake the can, or pour the drink into a cup, to mix the rice sediments back into the body of the drink. Makku pairs well with most foods, but is commonly served in Korea with spicy, fatty foods, from fried chicken to pork belly to crispy jeon (savory Korean pancakes).

About Makku

Launched in 2019, Makku is a Korean American craft makgeolli, a traditional Korean alcoholic beverage dating back to the 10th century. Best described in the U.S. as Korean rice beer, Makku is lightly sweet, with a smooth, creamy body and subtle fizz. Makku was founded by Korean American entrepreneur Carol Pak, who previously held an Entrepreneur-in-Residence role at ZX Ventures, the global growth and innovation group within AB InBev. Makku is brewed just outside Seoul, Korea, and contains only natural ingredients, including Gimpo rice, Gapyeong mountain water and live cultures. To find Makku near you, visit https://drinkmakku.com/pages/find-us. For more information: https://drinkmakku.com/