Craft Brew Alliance Releases Redhook Mothers of the Sun Raspberry Saison

SEATTLE – Redhook Brewery is celebrating its love of art, music and summer-fresh raspberries with the fourth beer in their Brewlab Limited Release series. Mothers of the Sun is a raspberry saison with delectable fruit flavor and a soft hop bite. This mildly spicy and fruit-forward beer, first created by Head Brewer Nick Crandall as a draft-only small-batch at Brewlab, is rolling out in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles throughout Washington state for a limited time.

To design the bottle artwork for Mothers of the Sun, Redhook turned to Seattle illustrator and tattoo artist Kyler Martz, whose playful, retro aesthetic appears on murals and art installations around the city, in work for Seattle brands like Filson and Molly Moon’s, and on Amazon’s fleet of Treasure Trucks. For the Mothers of the Sun packaging design, Martz took inspiration from the flavors of the beer, the summer season, and a namesake Canadian rock song to create the label’s whimsical look, with two goddess-like women emerging from a lake to hold up a shining sun.

“The name was inspired by the Vancouver B.C. band Black Mountain, whose song ‘Mothers of the Sun’ is the lead track on their fourth album, which debuted in 2016,” said Head Brewer Nick Crandall. “When I first started experimenting at Brewlab, the idea of brewing a saison with one of my all-time favorite berries seemed like the perfect recipe for summertime in the Pacific Northwest.”

At 6% ABV, Mothers of the Sun delivers a nice aroma of raspberries with a hint of spice, and pours a beautiful, vibrant red. It marries one of summer’s great fruits, raspberries, with the beauty of saison yeast, giving it distinctive and refreshing flavors.

Mothers of the Sun Raspberry Saison

Mothers of the Sun blends delectable raspberries and spirited saison yeast into a refreshing, fruit-forward beer for hanging out under the warm skies of summer.

Malts: 2 Row Pale, Wheat and Vienna

Hops: Sterling

Extra: Raspberries

ABV: 6%

IBU: 25

About Redhook Brewery

Redhook was born out of the entrepreneurial spirit of early 1980s in the heart of Seattle. While the term didn’t exist at the time, Redhook became one of America’s first craft breweries with a focus on creating a better beer. Redhook recently returned to its Seattle roots with Brewlab, its small batch innovation hub in the heart of Capitol Hill. At Brewlab, head brewer Nick Crandall has a knack for crafting inventive beers born out of innovation, creativity and experimentation. Redhook’s beer lineup includes ESB, Long Hammer IPA, Big Ballard Imperial IPA, and a variety ofRedhook seasonal and limited release beers, including My Oh My Caramel Macchiato Milk Stout, Tangelic Halo Tangerine IPA, Winterhook, and more. Redhook beers are available on draught and in bottles and cans around the country. Redhook Brewery, Est. Seattle, WA 1981.