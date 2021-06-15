Country Boy Brewing Partners with Nappy Roots to Promote Kentucky Music Industry

LEXINGTON, KY – Country Boy Brewing and Grammy nominated rap quartet, Nappy Roots have partnered up for a new brew to promote the development of the Kentucky music industry.

Three weeks ago, Fish Scales, Skinny DeVille, B.Stille and Ron Clutch of Nappy Roots joined the brew team at Country Boy’s Lexington location to collaborate on a new beer that would be light, refreshing, and all about Kentucky. The recipe is a riff on a traditional Berliner Weisse with lightly roasted malts, low hop profile, and a slightly tart finish. Add to this a heavy hand of Kentucky blackberries, and you get the new brew, Backroads Blackberry Berliner.

Nappy Roots are no strangers to brewing beer. Their Atlanta, GA brewery is scheduled to open for business in July 2021. Atlantucky Brewing is named for the two homes where the group resides, Louisville, Kentucky and Atlanta, Georgia.

“These guys came in with a great idea for a beer,” Said Daniel “DH” Harrison, co-owner of Country Boy Brewing, “We were able to write a recipe very quickly using Nappy Roots’ knowledge of the brewing process.”

Backroads Blackberry Berliner will be available for the first time at the Kentucky Craft Bash in Louisville, KY on June 26, and then at both the Lexington and Georgetown Country Boy Brewing taprooms. All proceeds from this beer will go back to the non-profit, Kentucky Institute for Music Industry Development, which was founded by Nappy Roots. Their mission is to recruit, develop, educate, and inspire creatives who seek a career in the music industry. They strive to cover all aspects of the industry such as songwriting, audio and video production, showmanship, brand management, talent management, media training, financial education, music publishing, copyrighting and more.

About Country Boy Brewing:

Country Boy Brewing was founded in 2012 by three native Kentuckians with a passion for great craft beer. Country Boy prides itself on making minimally processed beers with high quality, real ingredients. Their passion for great beer shines through their core brands, Cougar Bait American Blonde Ale and Shotgun Wedding Vanilla Brown Ale. Their recent expansion to Georgetown, KY with the largest production brewery in the state allowed them to can their popular Cliff Jumper IPA and Halfway Home Pale Ale, in addition to several seasonal offerings. This brand-new building has a 22,500 square foot production brewery, taproom, and offices. The Georgetown facility has the capacity of 1000 barrels of fermentation space.

For More Information:

http://www.countryboybrewing.com