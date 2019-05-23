Coronado Brewing Releases 2 New IPAs in 16-Ounce Cans

SAN DIEGO – Coronado Brewing Company is releasing two new beers in one innovative mixed four-pack. Rise East Hazy IPA and Set West IPA will be packaged in 16oz cans, with each four-pack featuring two cans of each style. The concept for the mixed pack is to showcase how different yeast strains affect a recipe. In this case, a base IPA recipe is brewed twice, with the primary change being the yeast and dry-hopping regimen. The end result is a hazy New England-style IPA, and a classic West Coast-style IPA—packaged together so fans can experience both side-by-side.

Rise East Hazy IPA has huge hop aromas of mango, pineapple, and citrus from three dry-hop additions of Simcoe, El Dorado and Vic Secret. London III yeast and oats give the beer a soft mouthfeel with a juicy, tropical finish. Set West IPA is also brewed with a blend of Simcoe, El Dorado and Vic Secret, but in one massive dry-hop addition. Fermented with California Ale yeast, Set West accentuates the citrus and danker notes of the hop blend, with a dry, lingering finish. “As brewers, it’s fun to see how yeast can really change the flavor profile of a beer,” says Shawn Steele, Director of Brewing Operations, Coronado Brewing Company. “The mixed four-pack gives fans a chance to try the beers side-by-side and experience those differences for themselves. It was a lot of work building the mixed-packs, but we think the end result is worth it!”

Rise East/Set West will debut at Coronado Brewing’s three locations on Friday, May 24, in 16oz mixed four-pack cans and on draft. The beer will hit broader retail availability at the end of the month and will be available throughout Coronado’s distribution network. The company will also debut Salt Spray Sour Margarita Gose (passionfruit, lime, salt) on Friday, May 24th at all locations. For more information about both beer releases, visit www.coronadobrewing.com. Stay Coastal. Cheers.

Rise East Hazy IPA:

Style: New England-style hazy IPA

ABV: 7.0%

IBU: 55

Hops: Simcoe, El Dorado, Vic Secret

Yeast: London III

Set West west-coast IPA:

Style: West Coast IPA

ABV: 7.0%

IBU: 55

Hops: Simcoe, El Dorado, Vic Secret

Yeast: California Ale

Other Details:

Release: Late May 2019

Package: 16oz can four packs, draft

Availability: Coronado’s distribution network

