Coronado Brewing Debuts Final Beer in 2019 Art Series: Mango Sprinkles Hazy IPA

SAN DIEGO – Coronado Brewing Company is releasing Mango Sprinkles Hazy IPA, the fourth and final installment of its 2019 Art Series. Coronado is proud to support emerging artists by featuring a fan-submitted Instagram photo on each of its quarterly releases. The fourth winner of the 2019 contest is Wyland Szabo, an Oceanside-based aerial photographer. Szabo’s aerial photo of surfers in the water was reminiscent of colorful sprinkles and gave inspiration for the naming of Mango Sprinkles Hazy IPA.

Mango Sprinkles Hazy IPA is a playful twist on the haze craze. “I am stoked for people to try this beer,” says Mark Theisen, Head Brewer, Coronado Brewing Company. “It pours like a mango smoothie and is super fruit forward with just enough hop bitterness to balance everything out.” The brewers started with a hazy IPA recipe and upped the ante with fresh mango puree and a hefty dose of Simcoe, Mosaic, Azacca, Amarillo and Chinook hops. The beer is then fermented with a centuries-old strain of Norwegian farmhouse ale yeast, called Kveik (Norwegian for “yeast”). This particular yeast strain imparts fruity esters of lime and citrus to perfectly complement the mango and hop character in the beer. Lastly, the beer is dry-hopped with almost two pounds per barrel of Mosaic, Azacca, Amarillo and Chinook hops, for an intensely dank and ripe fruit hop character.

Mango Sprinkles Hazy IPA is available in 16oz can 4-packs and on draft, beginning Friday, November 1, at each of Coronado’s three locations. The beer will be available throughout Coronado’s distribution network beginning the week of November 4. The company will launch its 2020 art contest in mid-November, for a March 2020 release. Fans are encouraged to enter their photos by submitting entries through Instagram using the hashtags #staycoastal and #coronadoentry. For more information about Mango Sprinkles or the contest, visit www.coronadobrewing.com. Stay Coastal. Cheers.

Tiki Sunset Specs

Style: Hazy IPA

ABV: 7.5%

IBU: 45

Package: 16oz can four packs, draft

Release: November 1, 2019

Availability: Coronado’s distribution network

About Coronado Brewing Company

In 1996, when craft beer was still a foreign term and San Diego County was home to only a handful of breweries, the Chapman brothers Ron and Rick opened a brewpub in their hometown of Coronado. Today CBC stays true to its San Diego roots, brewing abundantly hoppy West Coast-style ales, which are available today in 14 US states and 12 countries. In addition to the long-established pub in Coronado, the company opened a tasting room inside its San Diego production facility in 2013, and a tasting room and restaurant in Imperial Beach, California in 2014. Coronado Brewing Company was honored in 2014 with one of the brewing industry’s most prestigious awards—World Beer Cup Champion Brewery and Brewmaster for a Mid-Size Brewing Company, and more recently, a bronze medal at the 2019 Great American Beer Festival for its Weekend Vibes IPA (American IPA category, 362 entries). Visit https://www.coronadobrewing.com