Coronado Brewing Collaborates with Apparel Brand Salty Crew on Blonde Ale

SAN DIEGO – Coronado Brewing Company is thrilled to announce a new year-round collaboration with lifestyle and apparel brand, Salty Crew. This partnership unites two iconic San Diego brands, whose roots both aim to connect with the water; Coronado Brewing’s “stay coastal” ethos perfectly aligns with Salty Crew’s mission to bring watermen back to their core: the ocean.

“We have known the Salty Crew founders for a long time—they frequent our Tasting Room and they have history with several of our staff,” says Brandon Richards, CEO, Coronado Brewing Company. “When they approached us about brewing a one-off beer for a movie premiere, we realized there was an opportunity to make this much bigger by pursuing a year-round offering.”

The result is Salty Crew Blonde Ale, an easy-drinking boat beer perfect for days spent on the water.

“It was important to the Salty Crew team to make a beer that was crisp, easy drinking and available in cans,” says Richards. “This beer is equally at home on a boat or enjoyed on with friends after a surf session.” Salty Crew Blonde is brewed with a blend of two-row, wheat and pilsner malt balanced by Nugget and Saaz hops for a touch of pleasant bitterness. Perfectly balanced and light-bodied, this dry and refreshing beer is a sessionable 4.5% ABV for maximum enjoyment.

“We are stoked to be partnering with our friends at Coronado,” says Jared Lane, Co-Founder, Salty Crew. “We’ve been involved in everything from the beer development to the branding, and we can’t wait for our fans to try this,” says Lane. “It was important for us to work with a brewery that understands our vision and aligns with our brand. Coronado gets that we’re more than just fishing or surfing—we’re about getting back to enjoying the water, in all its forms.” Salty Crew Blonde will debut at Coronado’s Main Brewery & Tasting Room on Saturday, October 12.

Salty Crew and Coronado will hold an official launch party in late October/early November (date TBD). The kick-off event will feature live music by Puerto, as well as back-to-back screenings of Salty Crew’s movies, Finding Refuge in the Sea and Sink or Swim: The Movie. The event will also mark the debut screening of Salty Crew’s trailer for its upcoming movie, Thrill Seekers and Risk Takers, which releases in March 2020. Details for the launch party will be posted to Coronado’s Instagram page once finalized.

Salty Crew Blonde Ale will launch on draft and in 12oz can six-packs. The beer will be available exclusively in San Diego through 2019. Salty Crew Blonde will be available throughout Coronado’s distribution network for broader retail availably in late January 2020. For more information about the beer and the launch party, visit www.coronadobrewing.com. Stay Salty. Cheers.

Salty Crew Blonde Specs

Label Copy: What is a boat beer? It’s a canned beer that’s crisp, versatile and refreshing. It’s the perfect blank slate. Throw a lime in it, make it bloody or spice the rim for a classic twist. It’s a beer that goes where no glass can. Whether you’re on or off the boat, this beer will take you back to days spent finding refuge in the sea.

ABV: 4.5%

Package: Draft, 12oz can six-packs

Availability: Launches in San Diego mid-October; available throughout Coronado’s distribution network late January 2020

About Coronado Brewing Company

In 1996, when craft beer was still a foreign term and San Diego County was home to only a handful of breweries, the Chapman brothers Ron and Rick opened a brewpub in their hometown of Coronado. Today CBC stays true to its San Diego roots, brewing abundantly hoppy West Coast-style ales, which are available today in 14 US states and 12 countries. In addition to the long-established pub in Coronado, the company opened a tasting room inside its San Diego production facility in 2013, and a tasting room and restaurant in Imperial Beach, California in 2014. Coronado Brewing Company was honored in 2014 with one of the brewing industry’s most prestigious awards—World Beer Cup Champion Brewery and Brewmaster for a Mid-Size Brewing Company.

About Salty Crew

For the hard workers. The searchers. The risk taking, mistake making, watermen with nothing to prove. For the seafaring, the wax sharing, the grommets, young and old. For the tried and true, who’ve paid their dues. For those who Find Refuge in the Sea.