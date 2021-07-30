Corona Hard Seltzer Limonada Launches Nationwide

Inspired by traditional Mexican recipes and flavors, the iconic brand’s newest hard seltzer innovation celebrates its heritage with language-learning platform Duolingo

The iconic brand invites you to say hola to the all-new Corona Hard Seltzer Limonada, a refreshing flavored/tasting beverage inspired by authentic Mexican limonada recipes and made with a splash of real lemon and lime juice*. Corona Limonada is the brand’s latest innovation within its hard seltzer family and is now available nationwide. Crafted in four bright citrus flavors — Classic Lemon Lime, Strawberry, Watermelon and Grapefruit — Corona Hard Seltzer Limonada will help keep things cool amid the hot summer temps.

In today’s American culture, a lot of our vocabulary is borrowed from others. Whether it relates to food, like hors d’oeuvre, references a home located in a cul-de-sac, or brings piñatas to the party, proper pronunciation matters. This is especially true when it comes to names, because our names are an important part of what makes us unique. And Corona isn’t here to serve another lemonade. Instead, Corona has crafted lee-moh-naa-da and wants to help people order it using its proper Spanish pronunciation. In honor of its proud Mexican heritage, Corona has partnered with popular language-learning platform Duolingo to offer people of legal drinking age a fun and approachable solution to picking up Spanish and pronouncing Limonada with ease.

To celebrate the launch, Corona brought its signature Mexican flavor to the Las Vegas Strip, where people were asked to order a Corona Hard Seltzer Limonada — en español. Using an interactive, voice-activated vending machine, the brand tested consumers’ Spanish skills by asking them to say “Dame una Corona Hard Seltzer Limonada, por favor.” Those who got it right received a sample of the new product, and those who missed the mark were given a one-month subscription to Duolingo Plus to practice their Spanish for the next time they want to order a Limonada. A video of the Las Vegas stunt can be viewed on the Corona YouTube channel.

“As a uniquely and unapologetically Mexican hard seltzer, Corona Limonada is an authentic celebration of La Vida Más Fina,” said Ann Legan, vice president of brand marketing, Corona. “With this Duolingo partnership, we wanted to playfully embrace the special role language plays in bringing different cultures to life as we welcome our newest hard seltzer to the Corona family.”

Throughout the summer, fans across the country can brush up on their Spanish by visiting duolingo.com/redeem and using the code “LIMONADA” for a free one-month subscription to Duolingo Plus.

“One of the hardest things about learning a new language is sticking with it, and making learning fun is the key to staying motivated,” said Sam Dalsimer, global head of communications at Duolingo. “I love that a brand like Corona is using its reach and influence to honor the importance of language and proper pronunciation — and is keeping it fun.”

Corona Hard Seltzer Limonada is available in four bright citrus flavors: Classic Lemon Lime, Strawberry, Watermelon and Grapefruit. Now at retailers nationwide, the refreshing drink is sold in a 12-pack (12 oz. slim cans) and contains 4.5% ABV, 100 calories†, 3g carbs and 3g sugar. To learn more, visit CoronaUSA.com, and refresh your perspective @CoronaUSA on Instagram and Facebook and @CoronaExtraUSA on Twitter.

For more information: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnLCmInbGcw