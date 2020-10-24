Coral Cay Distilling Announces Launch of Tommy Bahama Bungalow Brew

Ale-O-ha! The forecast is warm with eternal sunshine complimented by luxury relaxation. Coral Cay Beverage Group announces an addition to its award-winning Tommy Bahama Spirit Portfolio, Tommy Bahama Bungalow Beer, these renovated brands from the mid-90’s get a modern twist. Initial releases include Bungalow Brew Amber Ale + Bungalow Blonde Ale. The Bungalow Beer integrates the Tommy Bahama of patterns and has resulted in attractive and authentic packaging that immediately distinguishes itself in the market.

Launching this Fall, Tommy Bahama Bungalow Beer was designed and produced in collaboration with the iconic 3 Daughters Brewing in St. Petersburg, FL for the East Coast. Sold in 6-packs, Bungalow Beer will hit stores this Fall so you can RELAX!

“It only seemed natural to revive this stalwart beer brand with a local owned and operated team like Mike and the gang at 3 Daughters Brewing” said Distillery Operations Director, Coral Cay Beverage Group, Jeff Soehren.

The Tommy Bahama Bungalow Beer will be setting sail across the existing Coral Cay Beverage Groups Distribution network of 17 States. These Sessionable Ales and natural ingredients make enjoying the Island Life a reality that you can pack for the beach, pool, boat, or dock!

Tommy Bahama Bungalow Beers are positioned as the premium, easy drinking beer for enthusiasts that enjoy luxury relaxation with the tagline; Sip the Island Life!

About Coral Cay Beverage Group

A Distillery exclusively developed and dedicated to the art and science of distillation for the Tommy Bahama Brand of Beverages. As pioneers in the art of relaxation, Tommy Bahama represents our desire to escape the everyday and live life as if it were one long weekend. Bring that island state of mind wherever the breeze takes you and unwind into the Tommy Bahama way of living with our collection of handcrafted spirits.