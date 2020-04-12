Continuum Distilling Launches RELIEF Drops to Benefit Area Breweries and Protect the Environment

WATERBURY, Ct. — RELIEF Drops is Continuum Distilling’s limited release spirit, currently available for pre-order, to benefit its newly launched CT Brewery Relief Fund. Working with area breweries, including Black Hog Brewing and Charter Oak Brewing, Continuum is working to not only rescue “trimmings” from the beer brewing process but also kegs that are expiring with restaurants and bars temporarily closed. With the 50th anniversary of Earth Day being celebrated on April 22, it’s important to note that these products are typically dumped into area waterways.

In addition to helping the environment, $10 from each bottle of RELIEF will be placed in the new CT Brewery Relief Fund, allowing Continuum to hire out-of-work staff members to help with pick-ups and production of this new line, as well as distribute a share to financially assist out-of-work employees from breweries donating product to create RELIEF.

RELIEF Drops is distilled from craft IPA’s, and double distilled to offer an unaged, bright and hoppy flavor, offering hints of floral, circus and herbaceous flavors. Similar in flavor composition to a Gin, it can be enjoyed in seasonal cucumber mint drinks, mixed with lemonade, in martinis or served on the rocks. With an ABV of 46%, RELIEF Drops is available in 750ml ($35) bottles. A special promotion is also available offering three bottles of relief for $100, including a ticket into a raffle for a Continuum Barrel Club membership.

This limited edition product will be available on or after May 1. Orders are accepted online: https://continuum-distilling.square.site/product/relief-drops/50?cs=true.

