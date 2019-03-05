Constellation Brands Promotes Tiffanie De Liberty to Senior VP, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer

VICTOR, N.Y. – Constellation Brands, Inc., a leading beverage alcohol company, has announced that Tiffanie De Liberty has been promoted to senior VP, general counsel and chief compliance officer. As general counsel for the wine and spirits division, De Liberty will contribute to the division’s business strategy and direction as part of the wine and spirits leadership team which is made up of senior leaders from marketing, sales, operations, finance, legal and human resources. As chief compliance officer, she will lead Constellation’s efforts to ensure the company continues to uphold the highest standards of ethical and legal conduct, chair the corporate compliance committee and report the company’s compliance activities to the audit committee of the board of directors. Her responsibilities will expand to include oversight of legal teams across beer, wine and spirits. De Liberty will also be part of Constellation’s legal leadership team, reporting directly to Jim Bourdeau, executive VP and general counsel.

“Tiffanie has extensive industry knowledge and experience and is known for her collaborative nature and keen understanding of our business – attributes that are essential to her expanded responsibilities across total beverage alcohol (TBA),” said Bourdeau. “In addition, compliance is a critically important area for Constellation, as operating ethically and with integrity has been at the heart of our work for more than 70 years. We look forward to Tiffanie’s continued contributions to the organization.”

De Liberty joined Constellation Brands in 2016 as VP, associate general counsel for trade practices, leading the legal team that reviews marketing, advertising and trade practices for the TBA portfolio. She has developed and implemented alcohol-related training programs, materials and corporate policies and procedures for the company’s marketing and sales functions. De Liberty represents Constellation on various alcohol industry and advertising trade associations.

“I am honored to be named general counsel and chief compliance officer. I look forward to my expanded TBA duties in areas of law I am passionate about – such as marketing, advertising and trade practices – and have enjoyed since I started with the company,” said De Liberty. “I appreciate Constellation’s deep commitment to compliance with the laws and practices that govern our business and industry and I am eager to advance the company’s long-term success in a way that embraces our values.”

De Liberty is a 2017 graduate of Constellation’s Executive Development Program, a partnership with Harvard Business School to provide development to senior leaders. She is active as a coach and mentor in Constellation’s Women’s Leadership Development Network, which is designed to help members build a strong network, gain leadership development and be a voice for women in the organization.

“I am passionate about coaching and mentoring and proud to work for Constellation, a company that encourages employees to use their talents and interests to shape their experiences,” added De Liberty.

