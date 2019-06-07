Coney Island Brewery and NYC Gay Craft Beer Lovers Meetup Group to Release Pride 365 IPA

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – To honor the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots in Greenwich Village, Coney Island Brewery and NYC Gay Craft Beer Lovers Meetup Group have teamed up to reintroduce their collaborative Pride 365. The process will begin next weekend, when 60 members of the NYC GCBL will join Head Brewer Matt McCall for an exclusive brew day.

The hazy, juicy-style IPA will launch from the brewery on Saturday, June 15, during the Pride 365 Release Party from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. a little over two weeks before the 2019 World Pride March. In addition to the beer release, there will be drag performances, giveaways, a live DJ set and other surprises. The brewery will donate $1 of every Pride 365 sold – as well as pint glasses, flights and 4-packs throughout the month of June up to $1000to SAGE, the world’s largest and oldest organization dedicated to improving the lives of LGBT older people.*

The idea to collaborate with NYC GCBL was born when Bill Thomas, and Coney Island’s head brewer, Matt McCall met through mutual friends. The duo determined there was really no better way to keep the dialogue going around LGBTQ Pride every day, than brewing a beer together, aptly naming the beer Pride 365.

“It’s such a wonderful feeling to brew a beer that raises money for a great cause, and to be able to do it with the help of over 50 friends from the NYC GCBL club, for WorldPride makes it that much more special,” said head brewer Matt McCall. “After last year’s success, I’ve been looking forward to celebrating this year’s 50th Anniversary with Pride 365. Brewing beer, then drinking said beer, all while being an ally for the LGBTQ community – can’t ask for much more!”

“The success of Pride 365 last year surpassed our wildest expectations and when Matt at Coney Island asked about brewing it again this year, we were immediately on board,” said NYC GCBL co-founder, Bill Thomas. “It may sound odd to say that a beer can bring people together, but the benefit the collaboration has brought to the community and the fellowship the brewing created has been long-lasting. We are proud to work with Coney Island Brewing to continue our support of SAGE and we love working with a local business that really embraces and celebrates diversity.”

The beer is made from Super Pride hops, native to New Zealand, with sturdy Golden Promise malt, giving way to a hazy, tropical IPA. Full stats below.

Pride 365

Style: Hazy IPA

Appearance: Hazy, cloudy, straw-colored

Aroma: Papaya, pineapple, melon, guava

Flavor: Peach, mango, slight resin and pine

Malt: Golden Promise, white wheat, flaked oats, carafoam

Hops: Super Pride, Mosaic, Galaxy, Loral, Mosaic Lupulin Powder

Yeast: Imperial Organic “Juice”

ABV: 7%

IBU: 45

SRM: 5

And for fans who can’t make it to the brewery for the can release and party, they’ll be able to catch Pride 365 at select bars and restaurants, as well as the Pride March, on the route, where the brewery will have a float. For a full list of who will be pouring Pride 365 and other Coney products, check out the beer finder.

*Coney Island Brewing Company will donate $1 from every pint glass, flight or 4-pack sold of Pride 365 from the brewery to SAGE USA during the month of June 2019.Donations are from the Coney Island Brewing Company to SAGE USA. For more information on SAGE USA please visit www.sageusa.org. Maximum donation is $1,000. Offer valid only at the Coney Island Brewing Company between June 1 – June 30, 2019.

**.25 from any Coney beer sold at participating accounts throughout the month of June donated to SAGE up to $3000. Offer valid only at participation locations displaying this offer. For more information on SAGE, visit sageusa.org.

About Coney Island Brewing Company

The mission of Coney Island Brewing is to brew craft beer that captures the spirit, flavor and romance that is Coney Island. The company’s home brewery, located on Surf Avenue in Coney Island, is open seven days a week. For more information, visit us online at: coneyislandbeer.com, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram @coneyislandbeer. Coney Island Brewing Company is an A&S Brewing Collaborative brand, a subsidiary of the Boston Beer Company.

About Sage

SAGE is the world’s largest and oldest organization dedicated to improving the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) older people. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in New York City, SAGE is a national organization that offers supportive services and consumer resources to LGBT older people and their caregivers. SAGE also advocates for public policy changes that address the needs of LGBT elders, provides education and technical assistance for aging providers and LGBT community organizations through its National Resource Center on LGBT Aging, and cultural competency training through SAGECare. With staff located across the country, SAGE also coordinates SAGENet, a growing network of affiliates in the United States.