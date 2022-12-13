Colorado Veterans Project and Old 121 Brewhouse Create a Craft Brew for a Cause

COLORADO – Old 121 Brewhouse has created a special charitable craft beer for Colorado Veterans Project (CVP) and will release the limited-edition Pride and Patriotism Amber Lager to raise funds in support of local veterans. This year’s collaboration will launch with a tap party from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 at Old 121 Brewhouse, located at 1057 S. Wadsworth Blvd. in Lakewood, Colorado.

The Pride and Patriotism Amber Lager is medium-bodied, with a biscuit-like malt character and fruity notes from noble hops. The lager has 25 IBU and 4.5 ABV, with a light amber color. Priced at $7 per pint, $1 from each beer sold will be donated to CVP to help further its initiatives in supporting local veterans and veteran-related organizations. Pride and Patriotism Amber Lager will be on tap exclusively at Old 121 Brewhouse and available through at least the end of the year.

“We’re excited to continue our wonderful partnership with Old 121 Brewhouse and we’re thankful for their continued support of Colorado Veterans Project,” said Todd Youngblood, President of Colorado Veterans Project“We welcome everyone to join us in raising a beer not only to local veterans, but to Old 121 Brewhouse and its customers for helping to furth our mission.”

CVP is one of the largest veteran-related nonprofits in the state, aiming to enhance pride and patriotism in all Coloradoans, and the funds raised from the sale of Pride and Patriotism Amber Lager will be donated to local veterans and veteran organizations. This is the fourth year that the beer has been offered, with CVP and Old 121 Brewhouse first collaborating in 2019 to brew the Pride and Patriotism Amber Lager.

“Giving back to the veteran community is so important to us, and we’re honored to continue brewing the Pride and Patriotism Amber Lager to benefit Colorado Veterans Project,” said Sam Nicholson, Old 121 Brewhouse co-owner. “The beer has become of favorite of our guests, and we look forward to brewing it each year.”

About Colorado Veterans Project:

Colorado Veterans Project is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that aims to enhance pride and patriotism in all Coloradoans by building a stronger, more supportive community around our veterans. CVP hosts special events to raise awareness and funds for local veterans and veteran organizations. Since the inception of CVP in January of 2014, Colorado Veterans Project has aligned with 125+ veteran organizations and works alongside the mayor’s office to host the official Veterans Day activities for the City of Denver including the Denver Veterans Day Parade and the Denver Veterans Day Festival.

For More Information:

https://coloradoveteransproject.org