Colorado Strong Launches Statewide Public Awareness Campaign to Benefit Independently Owned Craft Breweries 

Colorado — To support and celebrate Colorado’s independent brewery owners who navigated the waters of changing government regulations, safety protocols, and consumer behaviors, Colorado Strong launches a new state-wide public awareness campaign, Safer With Foam.

“Independent craft breweries are community spaces that are critical to local economies across Colorado, and the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the ways breweries operate,” says Shawnee Adelson, executive director of the Colorado Brewers Guild. “A play on the Safer At Home of the past year, the Safer With Foam campaign encourages beer lovers to continue to support the breweries in their communities and help them survive this difficult time.”

Safer With Foam follows Colorado Strong’s 2020 launch of the Colorado Strong Fund and its namesake beer the Colorado Strong Pale Ale. The collaborative beer recipe, which was brewed by 125 breweries across the state of Colorado, used all Colorado-sourced ingredients, generated more than $2.4 million in consumer spending and raised more $115K to support the Safer With Foam public awareness campaign, provide funds for the Colorado Brewers Guild to support membership and ensure Colorado Strong future programming (source: Left Hand Brewing Foundation’s 2020 Impact Report).

“Over the past year, the Colorado Strong initiative has raised funds to support breweries, suppliers and their communities in ways that make a serious economic impact in our state,” says Eric Wallace, president and co-founder of Longmont-based Left Hand Brewing and president of the Left Hand Brewing Foundation board of directors, an underwriter of Colorado Strong. “We are so proud to continue this effort in 2021 with the launch of Safer With Foam and encourage all members of the Colorado brewing community to spread the word.”

How to Get Involved

To participate in the Safer With Foam initiative, beer lovers are encouraged to:

visit Colorado breweries in accordance with all local safety guidelines

follow Colorado breweries on social media to show support and to stay updated on changing social distancing protocols

donate directly to the Colorado Strong Fund

Non-brewery organizations wanting to participate in the Colorado Strong campaign through underwriting or use of Safer With Foam assets should click here to request more information on how to become collaborative partners. Breweries looking for more information should click here.

“Buying beer to-go, following all local guidelines for social distancing and safe consumption, and purchasing gift cards and merchandise help breweries keep their staff working, provide benefits, and keep the lights on so they will be there for us when we can safely visit,” says Adelson.

Colorado Strong Fund is underwritten by the following Colorado-based organizations:

The Colorado Brewers Guild: CBG is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed breweries are members.

The Left Hand Brewing Foundation: The LHBF is committed to brewing a stronger community where we work, live and play. The LHBF supports primary needs, community support groups, arts and cultural activities, housing projects, medical research, and responds to issues and emergencies in the Longmont Community and beyond.

The LHBF is committed to brewing a stronger community where we work, live and play. The LHBF supports primary needs, community support groups, arts and cultural activities, housing projects, medical research, and responds to issues and emergencies in the Longmont Community and beyond. Ball Corporation: A healthy business depends on thriving communities. Ball’s commitment to the communities where we live and operate has been an integral part of its corporate culture ever since the five Ball brothers founded the company in 1880. Ball supports organizations, programs and civic initiatives that advance sustainable livelihoods.

A healthy business depends on thriving communities. Ball’s commitment to the communities where we live and operate has been an integral part of its corporate culture ever since the five Ball brothers founded the company in 1880. Ball supports organizations, programs and civic initiatives that advance sustainable livelihoods. On Tap Credit Union: For over 65 years, On Tap Credit Union has been committed to supporting the local community in which it does business. This commitment has included donations, events, on-site membership support, engaging with new members and supporting the community in disaster relief efforts.

For over 65 years, On Tap Credit Union has been committed to supporting the local community in which it does business. This commitment has included donations, events, on-site membership support, engaging with new members and supporting the community in disaster relief efforts. StickerGiant: Based in Longmont, Colo., StickerGiant is a maker of custom stickers and labels. Every sticker has a story, and StickerGiant wants to help everyone tell their stories with an expression through custom stickers and labels.

# # #

About Colorado Strong

Created in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Colorado Strong is a collaborative effort of Colorado-based organizations benefiting breweries and their communities state-wide through a variety of programs including the Colorado Strong Fund, the Colorado Strong Pale Ale, and the 2020 Safer With Foam public awareness campaign. For more information, visit www.coloradobeer.org/colorado-strong.

Please drink responsibly. Follow all state and local COVID-19 guidelines

For More Information:

http://www.coloradobeer.org/colorado-strong