Colorado Brewers Guild to Suspend 7th Annual Collaboration Fest on April 4

DENVER — After careful deliberation and discussions with community partners, city officials, and stakeholders, the Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) announced March 12 that the 7th Annual Collaboration Fest on April 4, 2020 at the Fillmore Auditorium will be suspended indefinitely due to the ongoing situation surrounding Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We’ve been monitoring developments on the spread of COVID-19 and discussing the rapidly developing situation, and today Live Nation—the Fillmore Auditorium’s parent company—recommended that all large-scale events in March be postponed,” says Dave Bergen, Chairman of the Colorado Brewers Guild’s Board of Directors. “Collaboration Fest is one of our nonprofit trade association’s most important fundraisers, and the spirit of the event centers around the strong sense of community that the craft brewing industry brings to the world. However, the CBG cannot in good conscience put the wellbeing of CBG members, beer enthusiasts, and event partners in jeopardy by continuing with the planned date.”

Given the unknowns about the future spread of the COVID-19, there currently is not a rescheduled date for the festival; additional details will be announced at a later time. Those who purchased tickets to the event will be able to receive refunds, and instructions will be posted at collabfest.beer once confirmed.

“We still hope to celebrate Colorado Pint Day on Wednesday, April 8th, with the possibility of incorporating the 100+ beers brewed for Collaboration Fest, and we’re working on other ways to showcase the amazing range of unique collaboration beers that nearly 200 breweries put their hearts into for the event,” says Bergen. “Stay tuned for more information.”

The CBG encourages craft beer enthusiasts to take proper precautions while continuing to support their local breweries in simple ways such as visiting taprooms; purchasing carryout beer from breweries and liquor and grocery stores; and by planning to attend larger beer fests once the pandemic has subsided.

About the Colorado Brewers Guild:

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed breweries are members. See a list of events that support membership, learn how to become a member, and more at coloradobeer.org.