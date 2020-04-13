Colorado Brewers Guild to Celebrate 25 Years with Virtual Birthday Party on April 25

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG), a nonprofit trade organization for independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer, is celebrating 25 years of promoting and protecting its members through advocacy, education, and public awareness.

Especially during these dark times, the CBG would like to remind beer lovers about what makes this community so special and why Colorado is referred to as “the State of Craft Beer.” The Guild encourages attendees to order some independently brewed local beer for pick-up or delivery, and join them for an afternoon of fun. The 25th Beerthday Party is a virtual event that includes an all-star panel of brewers.

Guest speakers:

Dave Bergen, Board Chair for the Colorado Brewers Guild and Co-Founder of Joyride Brewing Company

Neil Fisher, Co-Founder and Head Brewer at WeldWerks Brewing Co.

Keith Villa, Co-Founder and Co-Owner of CERIA Beverage Inc., Co-Founder and Brewmaster at Donovan Brewing Company and Creator of Blue Moon

Ska Brewing’s brew crew

Jonathan Shikes, Beer Writer for Denver Westword and Author of Denver Beer: A History of Mile High Brewing

More to come—stay tuned

Mallory Hodgkin, the local artist behind this year’s Colorado Pint Day design, has lended her talents for a limited edition custom koozie to commemorate this event. Tickets for the virtual event can be purchased at coloradobeer.org. For $25, guests can get access to the Zoom virtual celebration and the koozie, or $20 for the Zoom virtual celebration only.

When: Saturday, April 25 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Why: The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly impacted Colorado brewers. Since stay-at-home orders have been issued both locally and statewide, the CBG has been instrumental in working with Governor Polis and the Colorado Liquor Enforcement Division (LED) to ensure that breweries are considered essential businesses and that consumers can continue to purchase craft beer in safe ways.

The CBG also launched a “Colorado Strong” campaign with limited edition t-shirt sales that will support the guild’s mission to support Colorado breweries.

Since the pandemic forced the CBG to suspend two of their biggest fundraisers, Collaboration Fest and Colorado Pint Day, your participation will make it possible to accomplish their mission to promote, propel, and protect independent craft breweries across Colorado for the next 25 years and beyond.

Additional Details: Access info will be emailed the week before the event. Koozies will be mailed a week after the event.

Can’t attend? Purchase a registration and koozie to show your support or buy one for a friend, donate to the cause at coloradobeer.org, or simply buy local beer as often as you’re able to from your nearest independent brewery.

About the Colorado Brewers Guild:

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed breweries are members. See a list of events that support membership, learn how to become a member, and more at coloradobeer.org.