Collective Arts Brewing Opening Toronto Brewery & Taproom

TORONTO – Collective Arts Brewing has announced that it has taken over an existing brewery and taproom in Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods neighbourhood, and will be relaunching it under the Collective Arts banner later this year.

Collective Arts Toronto will be located at 777 Dundas St. W., a space that was home to The Six Brewhouse from early 2018 until its quiet closure earlier this month. It will feature a 10-barrel brewhouse, taproom, patio, and retail store, and in keeping with the brewery’s “artist-first mission”, visual art will be displayed gallery-style throughout the space.

“We’ve always looked to Toronto as another home for us,” says Collective Arts co-founder Bob Russell in a statement. “We’re inspired by the vibrant culture and arts community that the city brings; we believe that this location is an ideal spot for us to be.”

“Innovation in our beer making is something we’ve always taken pride in,” adds co-founder Matt Johnston. “This facility will allow [brewmaster] Ryan Morrow and his team to truly experiment with small batch brews.”

Hiring is currently underway for several Collective Arts Toronto positions, including head brewer, chef, and general manager, and the patio and retail store are expected to open in late August or early September, with the indoor taproom following once COVID-19 restrictions are sufficiently lifted.

More details about the new location will be announced closer to its opening.

