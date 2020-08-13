Collective Arts Brewing Opening Toronto Brewery & Taproom

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

TORONTO – Collective Arts Brewing has announced that it has taken over an existing brewery and taproom in Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods neighbourhood, and will be relaunching it under the Collective Arts banner later this year.

Collective Arts Toronto will be located at 777 Dundas St. W., a space that was home to The Six Brewhouse from early 2018 until its quiet closure earlier this month. It will feature a 10-barrel brewhouse, taproom, patio, and retail store, and in keeping with the brewery’s “artist-first mission”, visual art will be displayed gallery-style throughout the space.

“We’ve always looked to Toronto as another home for us,” says Collective Arts co-founder Bob Russell in a statement. “We’re inspired by the vibrant culture and arts community that the city brings; we believe that this location is an ideal spot for us to be.”

“Innovation in our beer making is something we’ve always taken pride in,” adds co-founder Matt Johnston. “This facility will allow [brewmaster] Ryan Morrow and his team to truly experiment with small batch brews.”

Hiring is currently underway for several Collective Arts Toronto positions, including head brewer, chef, and general manager, and the patio and retail store are expected to open in late August or early September, with the indoor taproom following once COVID-19 restrictions are sufficiently lifted.

More details about the new location will be announced closer to its opening.

For More Information:
https://www.canadianbeernews.com/2020/07/24/collective-arts-brewing-opening-toronto-brewery-taproom/

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Virtual - August 2020
Brew Talks Virtual - August 2020

Livestream ● August 27, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.