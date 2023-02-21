COLD AS (ZOMBIE) ICE – Three Floyds Brewing to Release New Undead Double Pale Ale

MUNSTER, Ind.— Three Floyds Brewing’s newest beer, Zombie Ice, will make its debut on Thursday, February 23. Crafted with an unholy amount of Citra hops, the undead double pale ale comes in at 8.5% ABV and 55 IBU – a bolder spin on their award-winning Zombie Dust, which continues to make waves in the craft beer industry since its release in 2010.

“The beer is exactly what you’d think,” says Brewmaster Chris Boggess. “A bigger, punchier version of itself. Compared to Zombie Dust, the aroma has strong notes of orange marmalade and tropical citrus. The bitterness is firm, but it’s still very drinkable at 8.5%.”

The newest brew will be available in 6-packs of 12oz cans, 19.2oz cans, and draft. Zombie Ice will also be featured in Three Floyds’ first variety pack, which includes three core brews and one rotating beer exclusive to the 12-pack.

The Zombie Ice can and package were designed with art from the Alpha King comic collection, a collaboration between Three Floyds’ founder Nick Floyd, writer Brian Azzarello, and artist Simon Bisley. The blacked-out packaging features the vibrant Zombie Ice logo and a skull with piercing blue eyes.

The brewery is hosting a Zombie Ice release party on Thursday, February 23 at Kaiser Tiger (1415 West Randolph Street, Chicago.) The event starts at 5pm and will feature ice curling, a beer ice luge, giveaways, and various Three Floyds specials throughout the night.

Zombie Ice will be available in all Three Floyds markets, which includes 19 states + Washington D.C., and at the brewery’s retail kiosk (9750 Indiana Pkwy, Munster, IN.) Retailers and on-premise accounts can be located through the brewery’s beer finder.

About Three Floyds Brewing

Three Floyds Brewing is a Midwestern brewery dedicated to crafting a wide and ‘not normal’ range of quality ales and lagers. Since our founding in 1996 by Nick Floyd, we have been brewing uncompromising and full-flavored beers for a range of tastes. With a constant eye toward sound technical brewing practices, we use ingredients from around the world to produce the best artisanal, innovative, and fresh beers we can. Three Floyds is reported as the 26th top-producing craft brewery in the United States by the Brewers Association.

For More Information:

https://www.3floyds.com/