City Star Brewing Releases Outlaw Whisky Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout

BERTHOUD, Colo. — City Star Brewing has released Outlaw Whisky Barrel Aged Imperial Stout, the latest in the City Star Zoller Barrel Aged Series, in the City Star taproom on Saturday, Feb. 2. The 2019 vintage of this imperial stout was aged one year in Spirit Hound Distillers whisky oak barrels and weighs in at a whopping 14 percent ABV. Outlaw features flavors of rich chocolate, toffee, dark dried fruit, oak, vanilla and of course American whiskey, with a rich and creamy mouthfeel that leaves you lingering for another pour.

A limited supply of orange and vanilla Outlaw variants were available in bottles for purchase and sampling on Saturday only. Heirloom navel oranges were zested and soaked in Gran Marnier to infuse Outlaw for about 100 bottles. The vanilla variant features a brewhouse made tincture of Madagascar vanilla beans to feature in about 100 bottles.

Outlaw Whisky Barrel Aged Imperial Stout

Outlaw: $18/22oz bottle, $9/10 oz. on draft, $3.50/4 oz. tasters (tax included in prices)

Outlaw + Orange: $20/22 oz. bottle (6 bottle limit)

Outlaw + Vanilla: $20/22 oz. bottle (6 bottle limit)

About City Star Brewing

City Star Brewing offers award-winning, small batch ales, hand crafted on a 3.5 barrel brew system in the heart of downtown Berthoud, Colorado. The small town brewery was awarded Gold and Bronze medals at the famous, Great American Beer Festival in 2015 and 2013. City Star first opened its doors in 2012 and has since become a destination for craft beer lovers near and far. City Star’s taproom is open daily: Monday-Thursday 2-9 p.m., Friday 2-10 p.m, Saturday 12-10 p.m. and Sunday 12-9 p.m. Five “mainstay” brews are always on tap: Cowboy’s Golden lager, All American IPA, Sim’s Red, Bandit Brown and Night Watchman stout. In addition, five taps are always dedicated to specialty beers.