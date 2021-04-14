Cincinnati’s Karrikin Spirits Cans Strawberry Jalapeno Margarita

Karrikin Goes a “Little Crazy”; Cans Strawberry Jalapeno Margarita Sparkling Spirit

Cincinnati, OH — Paying homage to a long time taproom cocktail menu staple, Karrikin Spirits Company is taking inspiration from a best-selling cocktail and turning it into a sparkling spirit.

The Un Poco Loco has lived on Karrikin’s cocktail menu since its early days of service back in December of 2018. Now a sparkling spirit that tips its hat to the cult favorite cocktail is available to the public starting this week.

Poco Loco

With just a touch of sweet heat, Poco Loco promises to tickle your taste buds and spice up your life… in a pleasant way. Blending Karrikin’s Blaze agave spirit with real juice made from strawberries and jalapeno, Poco Loco will remind you of a lighter version of a spicy strawberry margarita.

Sweetness up front, with the slightest note of jalapeno flavor, Poco Loco aims to add a little flavor to your spring and comes in at 4.75% ABV. Like all of Karrikin’s spirits and sparkling spirits, Poco Loco is a certified gluten free product.

How to find Poco Loco and other Karrikin products

As of early 2021, Karrikin Spirits Company is distributed locally through Ohio Valley (Cincinnati), Heidelberg (Kentucky), Beverage Distributors (Cleveland), and 17th Star (Columbus). Find Poco Loco along with Karrikin’s line of sparkling spirits and craft beers at area retail stores, gas stations, state liquor agencies, as well as bars and restaurants.

Karrikin Spirits Company is located at 3717 Jonlen Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45227.