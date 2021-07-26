Cigar City Brewing Puts the Lime in the Coconut and Shakes up Seltzer

TAMPA, FL — This Fall, hard seltzer fans will see a new take on an instant favorite from Cigar City Brewing. An extension to their original citrus-forward mixed pack, Cigar City Seltzer Limeades will bring a slightly tart, refreshing option to shelves in four distinct flavors including Cherry, Mango, Peach and Coconut, which all complement a distinct limeade base. The Limeade Mixed 12-Pack will be available for distribution across Cigar City Brewing’s national footprint beginning in Fall 2021.

“Admittedly, we arrived a little late to releasing craft seltzers, but the timing has worked to strengthen our innovation,” said Maria Grieshaber, Brand Director at Cigar City Brewing. “Most producers were already on their second and third iterations when we released our first. We have been able to take advantage of what we are seeing on shelves, and more importantly, what we aren’t. While lemonades and tropical lines are seeing a surge, we felt that we could go in a slightly different direction. The Limeade Mixed Pack has the traditional flavor combinations people look for, while also offering a surprise or two, and feedback during testing has been amazing!”

A focus on recognizable fruit flavor, a handcrafted approach, and quality ingredients have set Cigar City Seltzer apart from other entries in an ever-growing beverage segment. The carefully crafted seltzer provides a clean, refreshing canvas for the brewery’s new Limeade iterations.

Each can of Cigar City Seltzer clocks in at 100 calories, one gram of carbs and 5% ABV. Inside the new Limeade pack, find 12 cans in these classic flavors:

Coconut Limeade Seltzer: A refreshing seltzer boasting tropical qualities of toasted coconut and lime peel

Mango Limeade Seltzer: Bright acidity from two tropical fruit flavors recalls tiki drinks and fruit punch

Cherry Limeade Seltzer: Ripe lime qualities are punctuated by pithy cherry flavors and vibrant carbonation

Peach Limeade Seltzer: Ripe peach and zesty lime flavors mingle in an effervescent spiked beverage

 

About Cigar City Brewing
Cigar City Brewing is Florida’s premier craft brewery company, delivering tropically-inspired hand-made ales and lagers to beer lovers across the country. Led by its flagship, Jai Alai IPA, Cigar City Brewing has used beer to tell the story of the history and culture of Tampa since its inception in 2009. The brewery currently produces over 180,000 barrels of beer annually, equating to over 2,000,000 cases of beer being sold across its entire footprint. Awards and accolades, including medals at the Great American Beer Festival and appearances on RateBeer.com’s Top 10 Brewers Worldwide seven times, have helped fuel the brewery’s rapid growth and expansion. Cigar City Brewing is a key partner in CANarchy, a craft brewing collective that represents the largest canned craft beer supplier in the country.

