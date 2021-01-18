Cider Corps Releases Seasonal Pie Cider Series

Mesa, Ariz. — Cider Corps is celebrating the new year with a trio of its favorite seasonal pie styles. Pumpkin Pie, Peach Cobbler and Cherry Crisp will be available in the Downtown Mesa taproom starting Wednesday, January 13. The three styles will be sold in 6-packs for $20 that include two 12-oz cans of each flavor.

Pumpkin Pie cider was one of the first styles the craft cidery released when it opened in 2017 and it typically marks its anniversary with a Fall Pie Cider series. The pandemic delayed the release in 2020 because of limited access to ingredients.

“Traditions have gone sideways this last year, but there’s really no bad time for pie,” said cider maker and co-owner Jason Duren. “We’ve been fortunate to have been able to share many new styles with the community this past year, and we’re excited to start off 2021 by bringing these favorites back.”

The special release will be available at the cidery while supplies last. Six-packs can be pre-ordered online for easy pick up and take away. While these styles will not be on tap, it is possible to buy individual cans to enjoy in the taproom.

 

About Cider Corps

Cider Corps is a veteran owned and operated company built by brothers, Jason Duren, Sgt, USMC (Ret.), and Josh Duren. What started as a hobby for the two is now Arizona’s first fully dedicated cidery and taproom. Cider Corps is located in Mesa, Ariz., at 31 S. Robson. Find Cider Corps online at cidercorpsaz.com and on Facebook and Instagram @cidercorps.

For more information: https://cidercorpsaz.com/

