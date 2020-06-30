Cider Corps Boosts Online Ordering with Special Release Cider Bombs

MESA, Ariz. — For Cider Corps, a veteran-owned and family run craft cidery in Mesa, Ariz., the ability to deliver its canned drinks has helped it thrive through the pandemic.

The cidery launched online ordering and delivery on March 30. The services now drive 50 percent of the cidery’s weekly sales with 14 percent coming from delivery alone. The almost-immediate boost in sales also allowed Cider Corps to retain an employee to provide the delivery service.

While convenience is a big factor in the popularity the cidery draws attention to the service with an online-only special release that has taken on a cult life of its own.

“Cider Bombs” are released every Friday at noon and are available for purchase only online. These special release ciders add a flavor-packed fruit puree to Cider Corps’ bone-dry cider, Semper Vera. The weekly releases let cider maker and co-owner Jason Duren experiment with flavor combinations like Watermelon Margarita, Strawberry Peach and Mangolada (mango, pineapple and coconut).

There are only a few hundred of the 32-oz cans available each Friday and they sell out in less than an hour. Because of the high demand, Cider Corps now keeps some available for grab and go take away at the cidery.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey waived licensing limitations in March after issuing a stay at home order for the state. Like other cideries and breweries in Arizona, it allowed Cider Corps to deliver direct to its customers. There is no word on when or if the exception will end. For now, Cider Corps appreciates the breathing room the new revenue stream gives them to keep the taproom closed and focus on the safety of its employees and customers.

About Cider Corps

Cider Corps is a veteran-owned and operated company built by brothers Jason, Sgt, USMC (Ret.), and Josh Duren. What started for a hobby for the two as Jason recovered from two traumatic brain injuries suffered in Afghanistan is now Arizona’s first fully dedicated cidery and taproom. Cider Corps is located in Downtown Mesa at 31 S. Robson St. Find Cider Corps online on Facebook and Instagram @cidercorps.