Chuckanut Brewery Releases Italian Style Pilsner

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — After being invited to take part in two Pils & LoveFestivals north of Milan, Italy at Birrificio Italiano and drinking Italian-style Pilsner Chuckanut Brewery has brewed its own Italian Style Pilsner. This is the second batch of this unique Pilsner Chuckanut has created. The first batch was made for Chuck’s Hop Shop in Seattle in 2019. Since that time Italian Style Pilsner has become an up and coming style of beer popular in the northwest.

The Chuckanut Brewery rendition uses pilsner malt to lay down a backbone that delivers graininess and a light malt sweetness. But the stars of this pilsner are the Nobel hops used for a clean bitterness and those dry-hopped for flavor and aroma. This is a German style pilsner on steroids! A highly drinkable lager with huge notes of spicy and herbal hops. Chuckanut Italian Style Pilsner goes great with oysters, seafood and really anything. It’s best just by itself, cheers!

Chuckanut Brewery & Kitchen, located at 601 West Holly St,Bellingham, was awarded the National Small Brewpub/Brewer of the Year 2009 andNational Small Brewery/Brewer of the Year 2011 at the Great American BeerFestival. Currently both brewery locations offer outdoor heated seating(covered and waterside) for guests of all ages. A full food menu is available atNorth Nut for to-go, in house and delivery (in Bellingham). The South Nut TapRoom at 11937 Higgins Airport Way, Burlington is located at the Port of Skagit for beer garden enjoyment and curbside pick up. Both locations are open to guests of all ages Wednesday-Sunday and beer by appointment on Monday &Tuesday: North Nut (Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday 12:30-7 pm and Friday-Saturday12:30-8 pm) and South Nut (Wednesday-Thursday 3-6 pm and Friday-Sunday 1-6 pm)during Covid. Check additional information about Chuckanut at www.chuckanutbrewery.com.