Chihuahua Cerveza Releases New Packaging

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Riding momentum as the category’s fastest growing brand, Southern California start-up, Chihuahua Cerveza, today unveiled new packaging and a refined brand position, highlighted by its distinction as, “The Original Mexican-American Beer®.” Chihuahua has opened more than 2,700 doors and sold more than 1 million bottles and cans during the past year.

While well established and well-funded brands maintain a stronghold on the Mexican beer category, Chihuahua is committed to becoming the beer for a new generation of Mexican-Americans. Chihuahua Cerveza has won several awards for taste among its three lagers; Rico (6.5 ABV), El Primero (5.0 ABV) and Limon (5.0 ABV).

“There is a new generation of Mexican-Americans that cherish their Mexican heritage and traditions, but are celebrating them in new, progressive and culturally relevant ways,” said Phil Jamison, President, Chihuahua Cerveza. “Chihuahua wants to discover and elevate the young artists, innovators and tastemakers shaping contemporary Mexican-American culture.”

The Mexican Lager category has long been locked down by a small list of brands owned by massive beer conglomerates. As a result, the category has yet to see a truly independent brand successfully establish itself as a legitimate player. Over the past year, Chihuahua, has played “David” to the industry’s Mexican Lager “Goliaths,” taking premium shelf space alongside traditional Mexican beer brands at mainstream grocery stores across California and Florida, coming soon to Arizona, Georgia and Texas.

ABOUT CHIHUAHUA CERVEZA

Founded in 2017 and brewed in the United States, Chihuahua Cerveza is the original Mexican American Beer Company®. For more information on the company visitwww.chihuahuacerveza.com or follow@chihuahuacerveza on Instagram.