CERIA Brewing Launches Indiewave, Dealcoholized THC-CBD Infused IPA

ARVADA, Colo.— The latest brewing innovation from CERIA Brewing Company is a new dealcoholized THC-CBD infused India Pale Ale (IPA), set for launch at licensed dispensaries in Colorado in mid-November and California in December.

The IPA will contain 10 mg. of THC and 10 mg. of CBD and will be called Indiewave. It will be available in 12 oz. aluminum cans either as singles or in four-pack cartons.

CERIA Brewing was founded in early 2018 by former Blue Moon brewmaster Keith Villa, Ph.D., and his wife and CEO Jodi Villa. Indiewave joins CERIA’s growing portfolio of dealcoholized cannabis-infused brands including Colorado’s first THC-infused beer, Grainwave Belgian-Style White Ale.

“Indiewave will be for those who love IPAs and want a stronger cannabis experience than through our 5 mg. Grainwave Belgian-Style White Ale, yet with CBD added to create a smoother and more mellow experience,” said Dr. Villa.

Indiewave’s calorie count will be less than 100 per 12 oz. serving and will sell for a suggested retail price range of $7-$9 per 12 oz. can, with 4-packs in the $30-$36 range.

IPA, a hoppy style within the pale ale category, is the most popular style of craft beer based upon sales statistics from the Brewers Association.

Consumers like it for its intense hop aroma and taste, as well as its strong, malt flavor balanced with hop bitterness, according to Dr. Villa who adds that the infused Indiewave West Coast-style IPA will contain hoppy notes provided by a three hop blend of Cascade, Citra, and Amarillo hops, which exude a distinct spicy citrus aroma with hints of grapefruit.

Indiewave will be infused, packaged and distributed by licensed infused facilities Keef Brands in Colorado, and Growpacker in California.

“Indiewave has a higher dose of THC than Grainwave, both of which allow consumers to have a pleasant THC experience without any alcohol. These THC-infused beers are designed to mirror the onset and metabolism impacts of alcohol beers without the alcohol effect. In its place, the consumer enjoys a cannabis experience which will come in different flavors and different levels of THC,” Dr. Villa says.

Earlier this summer, CERIA Brewing announced the launch of a purely non-alcoholic version of Grainwave Belgian-Style White Ale. Likewise, Indiewave will also have a non-alcoholic/non-infused counterpart which will be available in early 2020.

CERIA, Inc., a Delaware C corporation, dba CERIA Brewing Company, is headquartered in Arvada, Colorado.

