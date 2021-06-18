CBG Announces Four Recently Passed Bills that will Help Breweries Recover from the Pandemic

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

DENVER, CO – Colorado lawmakers closed out a 116-day legislative session on Tuesday, June 8, passing 80% of the bills, some of which will provide breweries with relief. The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG), a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer, is proud to highlight four bills that will help breweries recover from the pandemic.

SB21-082: Alcohol Beverage Festival For Tastings And Sales

Previously, wineries were the only license type to be able to apply for a festival permit. This bill opens permits to include Colorado licensed breweries and brew pubs. The permit will allow breweries to sell samples as well as beer to-go (if they choose) and invite other breweries, wineries, and distilleries to participate.

“We have been actively advocating for this change for three years and it’s great to see that it passed with little opposition,” says CBG Executive Director Shawnee Adelson. “Without a doubt, this bill will help breweries rebuild and recover more quickly from the pandemic.”

HB21-1263: Meeting And Events Incentive Program

The program was created to help rebuild Colorado’s once burgeoning event economy. The program allows for rebates of up to 10% of the hard costs of an eligible event that brings in 25 paid overnight stays between July 1, 2021, and December 31, 2022. The program may also offer rebates of up to 25% for COVID-19-related costs, which are hard costs that are directly related to complying with public health orders or other mandates issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. If brewery events and anniversaries meet the 25 paid overnight threshold, they can qualify to apply for these rebates.

HB21-1265: Qualified Retailer Retain Sales Tax For Assistance

This bill was passed to help rebuild Colorado’s hospitality industry by allowing qualified retailers to retain sales tax collected as assistance for lost revenue as a result of the economic disruptions due to the presence of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Colorado. Brewery taprooms and brew pubs are qualified retailers and will be able to retain a portion of their sales tax collected in June, July, and August.

HB21-1027: Continued Alcohol Beverage Takeout and Delivery

This bill allows certain licensed establishments, including brew pubs, to continue to offer alcohol beverages for takeout and delivery for four more years.

“Every year the CBG is actively engaged at the Capitol to support our member breweries. We are pleased that these bills were passed and will provide breweries with some relief after a very tough 16 months.”

About the Colorado Brewers Guild: 

The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG) is a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer through advocacy, community, education, and public awareness. The majority of the state’s 400+ licensed breweries are members.

For More Information:
https://www.indiecreativeco.com/news/the-cbg-announces-four-recently-passed-bills-that-will-help-breweries-recover-from-the-pandemic

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
06/24: Brewbound Frontlines w/ Chris Vaughn, Founder of Alcohol Delivery Service Saucey 07/01: Brewbound Podcast 07/08: Brewbound Podcast 07/15: Brew Talks Virtual July 2021 07/22: Brewbound Data Club w/ Lester Jones, Chief Economist, NBWA
View the Full Content Calendar
back
The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More