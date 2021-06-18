CBG Announces Four Recently Passed Bills that will Help Breweries Recover from the Pandemic

DENVER, CO – Colorado lawmakers closed out a 116-day legislative session on Tuesday, June 8, passing 80% of the bills, some of which will provide breweries with relief. The Colorado Brewers Guild (CBG), a nonprofit trade association with the mission to promote, protect and propel independent craft breweries in the State of Craft Beer, is proud to highlight four bills that will help breweries recover from the pandemic.

SB21-082: Alcohol Beverage Festival For Tastings And Sales

Previously, wineries were the only license type to be able to apply for a festival permit. This bill opens permits to include Colorado licensed breweries and brew pubs. The permit will allow breweries to sell samples as well as beer to-go (if they choose) and invite other breweries, wineries, and distilleries to participate.

“We have been actively advocating for this change for three years and it’s great to see that it passed with little opposition,” says CBG Executive Director Shawnee Adelson. “Without a doubt, this bill will help breweries rebuild and recover more quickly from the pandemic.”

HB21-1263: Meeting And Events Incentive Program

The program was created to help rebuild Colorado’s once burgeoning event economy. The program allows for rebates of up to 10% of the hard costs of an eligible event that brings in 25 paid overnight stays between July 1, 2021, and December 31, 2022. The program may also offer rebates of up to 25% for COVID-19-related costs, which are hard costs that are directly related to complying with public health orders or other mandates issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. If brewery events and anniversaries meet the 25 paid overnight threshold, they can qualify to apply for these rebates.

HB21-1265: Qualified Retailer Retain Sales Tax For Assistance

This bill was passed to help rebuild Colorado’s hospitality industry by allowing qualified retailers to retain sales tax collected as assistance for lost revenue as a result of the economic disruptions due to the presence of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Colorado. Brewery taprooms and brew pubs are qualified retailers and will be able to retain a portion of their sales tax collected in June, July, and August.

HB21-1027: Continued Alcohol Beverage Takeout and Delivery

This bill allows certain licensed establishments, including brew pubs, to continue to offer alcohol beverages for takeout and delivery for four more years.

“Every year the CBG is actively engaged at the Capitol to support our member breweries. We are pleased that these bills were passed and will provide breweries with some relief after a very tough 16 months.”

