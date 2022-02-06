Cascade Brewing to Release Rose City Sour and Pear 2021

PORTLAND, Oregon – Cascade Brewing has announced two releases coming out today: Rose City Sour and Pear 2021.

Celebrating Portland’s reputation as the City of Roses, we present Rose City Sour, a blend of wheat and blond ales aged in oak barrels and foudres for up to 14 months with rose petals, rose hips and hibiscus flowers. Rose City Sour captures the delicate floral aromas of fresh roses matched with notes of dried cranberries, pomegranates, and hint of white pepper. Rose City Sour is 5.7% ABV and will be available in draft kegs and 12 oz cans.

The 2021 vintage of Pear features our sour blond ale aged in oak barrels for up to one year followed by a secondary fermentation with Northwest-grown pears. With the help of a white wine yeast strain, Pear 2021 showcases delicate aromas of pear, apple cider, and honeydew with a crisp white foam and a tart, refreshing finish. Pear 2021 is 6.5% ABV and will be available in draft kegs and 250 ml cans.

Both Rose City Sour and Pear 2021 will be available locally at the Cascade Brewing Barrel House at 939 SE Belmont Street and online at CascadeBrewing.shop for local pickup and Oregon shipping. It will be made available through the brewery’s distribution network beginning February 7th.

For More Information:

https://www.cascadebrewing.shop/