Cascade Brewing to Release Cocoa Cardamom

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cascade Brewing is celebrating the holiday season with a new sour ale project. Cocoa Cardamom 2018 is a blend of sour blond ales aged in oak wine barrels and foudres for up to two years followed by late infusions of Dutch cocoa powder, cardamom seeds and fresh orange zest. From notes of dark chocolate to bright citrus fruit and fragrant cardamom, this limited release captures a remarkably complex spectrum of flavors that belie the simple golden hue of the ale. The project ABV ranges from 8.7% in bottles and kegs to 9.8% in 250 ml cans.

Cascade Brewing will release Cocoa Cardamom this Friday, Dec. 4, in 250 ml slim cans, 500 ml bottles and draft kegs. The project will be available through Cascade Brewing’s distribution network and at the brewery’s two Portland-area pubs: Cascade Brewing Barrel House at 939 SE Belmont St. and The Lodge at Cascade Brewing at 7424 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy.

About Cascade Brewing

Founded in Portland, Oregon in 1998, Cascade Brewing is a pioneer of the sour beer renaissance, innovating the Northwest Sour Ale in 2006. The brewery’s portfolio of distinctive sour ales features fruit-forward, barrel-aged ales with complex flavors and aromas derived from the acid, the fruit and the residual flavors present in the aging barrels. An emphasis on year-to-year variation captures the unique subtleties of each year’s fruit growing season, leading sour beer connoisseurs around the world to seek out Cascade’s Northwest Sour Ales. The brewery also brews a broad range of non-sour styles with the same level of quality and creativity that has become synonymous with the Cascade Brewing brand.

# # #

For More Information:

https://www.cascadebrewing.com/