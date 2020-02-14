Cascade Brewing to Release 2 Beers on Valentine’s Day, Pear Mary and Kentucky Peach

PORTLAND, Ore.– As a Valentine’s Day gift to sour beer lovers, Cascade Brewing is releasing two sour beers on Friday, Feb. 14: Pear Mary and Kentucky Peach 2019.

An all new project, Pear Mary features a blend of sour blond ales aged in oak wine barrels then naturally fermented with juice from Northwest-grown pears and infused with fresh rosemary. Aged for up to 18 months, this refreshing herbal beer offers notes of fresh pear, pine and ginger with a balanced acidity, soft fruit sweetness and champagne-like effervescence. Pear Mary will be available in 500ml bottles and on draft through Cascade’s regular distribution network.

Kentucky Peach 2019 is a new vintage of a past favorite using fruit from 2019. Kentucky Peach is a blend of sour wheat and quad ales aged in bourbon and wine barrels for up to 16 months with fresh, Northwest-grown peaches. This limited project offers flavors of ripe peaches and warm bourbon with hints of oak and a light malt sweetness. Kentucky Peach will be available on draft only through limited distribution.

Both beers will be available starting Friday at Cascade Brewing’s two pubs: the Cascade Brewing Barrel House, at 939 SE Belmont St., just named one of the best brewpubs in the country by Rate Beer; and the original Lodge at Cascade Brewing at 7424 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy.

About Cascade Brewing

Founded in Portland, Oregon in 1998, Cascade Brewing has been a pioneer in the sour beer renaissance since 2006 and the proud innovator of the Northwest Sour Ale. Its distinctive sour beer blends feature fruit-forward, barrel-aged ales with an emphasis on project year-to-year variation. These beers offer a complex array of flavors derived from the acid, the fruit and the residual flavors present in the barrels in which they age. The resulting beers offer a complex array of flavors and aromas derived from with each project year release capturing the unique subtleties of that year’s growing season. Cascade Brewing’s beers are collected by sour fans and connoisseurs around the world.

