Cascade Brewing and Far Yeast Brewing to Release Kagua Sour Collaboration

PORTLAND, Ore. – Cascade Brewing, a pioneer of the sour beer renaissance, is set to release Kagua Sour, a collaboration with Far Yeast Brewing Co. of Yamanashi, Japan. The beer will be available in 500ml bottles and on draft at both Cascade Brewing two pubs in Portland and through limited distribution starting Friday, March 13. The brewery is hosting a special release event at the Cascade Brewing Barrel House at 939 SE Belmont St. that evening beginning at 6 p.m.

Kagua Sour is a sour beer interpretation of Far Yeast Brewing Co.’s award-winning Kagua Rouge. Featuring a blend of red ales aged in red wine barrels with Japanese sansho pepper and yuzu peel, Kagua Sour offers complex notes of fresh citrus, spicy green peppercorn and roasted red malt. Richard Leglise, a Cascade alum who now works for Far Yeast Brewing, will be in attendance. The release party will also serve Far Yeast Brewing’s award-winning Kagua Rogue, a Japanese-inspired ale brewed in Belgium that features notes of spicy sansho, roasted malt and hops, with a slightly bitter yet creamy finish.

The event will also feature a live barrel tapping at 6 p.m. and offer two special food pairings that complement the sour beer. Chicken Karaage is a Japanese style fried chicken featuring marinated chicken thigh pieces dredged in seasoned flour and potato starch then fried golden in peanut oil and served with honey kewpie dipping sauce. The kitchen will also be offering a Japanese style pickled vegetable small plate featuring carrots, cucumbers, daikon radish and cabbage, all brined in a sweet/salty rice vinegar mixture and topped with toasted black sesame seeds.

About Cascade Brewing

Founded in Portland, Oregon in 1998, Cascade Brewing has been a pioneer in the sour beer renaissance since 2006 and the proud innovator of the Northwest Sour Ale. Its distinctive sour beer blends feature fruit-forward, barrel-aged ales with an emphasis on project year-to-year variation. These beers offer a complex array of flavors derived from the acid, the fruit and the residual flavors present in the barrels in which they age. The resulting beers offer a complex array of flavors and aromas derived from with each project year release capturing the unique subtleties of that year’s growing season. Cascade Brewing’s beers are collected by sour fans and connoisseurs around the world. Cascade Brewing’s two pubs in Portland, Oregon, include the Cascade Brewing Barrel House at 939 SE Belmont St. and at The Lodge at Cascade Brewing at 7424 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy.