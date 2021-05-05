Cartridge Brewing Release New Ale ‘Snare’ In Partnership With Kings Band Boosters

Maineville, Ohio – With 20 different beers consistently on tap, plus now 4 different varieties in cans, the beer is flowing at Cartridge Brewing. The latest canned creation to hit this unique brewpub’s cooler is Snare (American Wit Ale: 4.8% ABV,15 IBU) – a soft, subtle and super-refreshing summertime wheat beer, evoking classic Belgian-style wits, but modernized (Cartridge-ized) with notes of sweet orange peel, citrusy Indian coriander and mellow-floral chamomile.

Snare is also the brewpub’s second impact beer, brewed in partnership to support a local high school music organization (Kings Bands Boosters), raising awareness and funds through this special canned beer release program. Four-packs of Snare join the lineup of other canned favorites, alongside Treaty Irish-style Red Ale, Radar American Dark Ale, and the award-winning Pathfinder Pale Ale.

MORE ABOUT CARTRIDGE BREWING

Veteran-owned, born within the restored historic Peters Cartridge Factory, located alongside the Little Miami River and bike trail, this isn’t your typical brewpub. Opening in the fall of 2020, the Cartridge team takes hospitality seriously – far above the standard restaurant-bar model, more focused and deliberate than most big production breweries. Brewing a balanced, crushable family of beers within its 15 bbl brewhouse (from lagers and IPAs to the light, eclectic and fruity), offering signature craft cocktails and curated wines, plus a full kitchen and upscale pub menus – all within 10,000 sq.ft. of restored industrial space … a community hub once again just north of Cincinnati, Ohio.

For More Information:

https://cartridgebrewing.com/