Cape May Brewing Company Toasts Release of Collaboration with Wawa: Shore Tea Hard Beverage

CAPE MAY, New Jersey – Cape May Brewing Company and Wawa today announced their first year collaboration and release of a limited-edition “Shore Tea,” hard tea beverage. Shore Tea will debut at Wawa’s Grand Opening of its newest beer store in Bucks County and Cape May Brewing Co. Tasting Room, followed by select retailers. Made with Wawa’s signature Peach Iced Tea and Cape May’s iconic adult libations, the hard tea is lip-smackingly refreshing with just the right amount of sweet kick.

Shore Tea is available in limited quantities of 6-pack 12 oz cans, with 4.5% ABV. All ingredients used are naturally gluten-free and this beverage contains no peach juice. 6-pack cost is $12.99.

Release Schedule:

Thursday, July 21, 8:00 a.m. – Official Ribbon Cutting of the First Cases at Wawa’s Grand Opening of Newest Beer Store, Store #8157, 639 E. Lincoln Highway, Langhorne, PA 19047. Wawa and Cape May Brewing Co. Tea-Shirt giveaway for the first 100 guests, as supplies last Official ribbon cutting of the first cases at Wawa’s Grand Opening of Newest Beer Store First look of Wawa’s newest store to carry beer and future beer stores to be announced Opportunity to Meet the Brewers: James Fox, Director of Brewing Operations, Cape May Brewing Co. and Michael McLaughlin, Senior Manager of Concept Development, Wawa



Limited quantities of Shore Tea exclusively available on 7/21 at the following Wawa PA Beer Stores:

Store 170 – 721 Naamans Creek Road, Chadds Ford, PA 19317

Store 8148 – 1073 Baltimore Pike, Middletown, PA 19063

Store 8153 – 201 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Emmaus, PA 18049

Store 159 – 296 Route 940, Blakeslee, PA 18610

Store 148 – 1139 Horsham Road, Horsham, PA 19044

Store 8132 – 2600 Penrose Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Store 8152 – 9101 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114

Store 8147 – County Line Rd. & W. Butler Avenue, Chalfont, PA 18914

Store 8135 – Main Street & Quarry Road, Lower Salford Twp. PA, 19438

Store 8151 – Chichester Avenue & McCay Avenue, Boothwyn, PA 19061

Store 8126 – Rt. 309 & Passer Road, Coopersburg, PA 18036

Store 8150 – 364 Susquehanna Street, Allentown, PA 18103

Store 8044 – 600 N. W. End Blvd., Quakertown, PA 18951

Store 8155 – 8053 Chestnut Street, Herford, PA 18056

Store 8157 – 639 E. Lincoln Highway, Langhorne, PA 19047 – Shore Tea Launch Event Location!

Saturday, July 23, 11:00 a.m. – New Jersey Launch Party at Cape May Brewing Company Tasting Room Live music, Wawa and Cape May Brewing Co. Tea-Shirt giveaway, and Wawa pretzels and Wawa Peach Iced Tea non-alcoholic pint giveaways, as supplies last

Monday, July 25 – Shore Tea for sale at select retailers in NJ, PA, and DE

Social Media Sweepstakes for Cape May Brewing Co. VIP Brewery Tour Enter-to-Win Details: From 7/18 through 7/25, customers can visit @CapeMayBrewCo or @Wawa on Instagram, locate the giveaway post, like, comment with #sweepstakes for a chance to win a VIP Cape May Brewing Company’s production facility tour. Must be following @wawa and @capemaybrewco to win.

Prize details: Two winners, for up to 4 guests, will receive Wawa swag and access to one of the largest production facilities in NJ, featuring a newly redesigned canning line and automated tray former, expanded cellar, and more. Tour is guided by one of the brewers who will give an extensive overview into the entire brewing process, from milling and raw materials to crafting beer, centrifuging, canning and kegging, and testing finished product in the lab. You’ll receive an in-depth experience unique to your visit for a look at their process, which is rarely seen by those outside of the Cape May Brew Crew!

“We’re excited to stretch our wings and fly South to the New Jersey Shore to partner with Cape May Brewing Company to produce our first-ever hard tea with a customer favorite: Wawa’s Peach Iced Tea,” said Michael McLaughlin, Senior Manager of Concept Development, Wawa. “Wawa’s Peach Iced Tea captures the aroma and flavors of biting into a freshly picked peach at the height of ripeness, and pairs it perfectly with the warm carmelic tones of our Signature Black Iced Tea. Fragrant, juicy & sweet with just the right amount of acidity and a sweet tea finish.”

“We were excited when Wawa reached out to us with the possibility of collaborating. We’re huge fans, and many of our crew members make Wawa a regular part of their routines,” said Ryan Krill, CEO & Co-Founder, Cape May Brewing Company. “We’re thrilled that we have the opportunity to continue to expand into the hard beverage space with an incredible partner to bring fans a product that they’ll love.”

“We approached the process of making this tea similar to how we make our seltzers. We kept it simple, just like if you were going to make tea at home. Fortunately, we were able to use the same ingredients that Wawa uses in their peach tea,” said James Fox, Director of Brewing Operations, Cape May Brewing Company. “After the alcohol was added, we had several benchtop trials to dial in the ratios and flavors. We are really happy with how this turned out; it’s easy to forget that it’s hard tea.”

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes.com Ranks Wawa as #29 of America’s Largest Private Companies in 2021 and #12 on Forbes 100 Halo List in 2022.

Cape May Brewing Co.

CMBC started in 2011, with three guys making one beer in a 1,500 square-foot space. Now, between their administrative, production, and distribution facilities in Cape May and Egg Harbor Township, they have over 74,000 square feet of space and are still #brewingstrong at the Cape May Airport. They have several hundred flagship, seasonal, and small-batch brews under their umbrella, distributed throughout New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Their original space is now dedicated to experimental brewing and their award-winning Tasting Room, with a separate, industrial brewing facility across the street. Bridging the gap between the two is their new seasonal outdoor Brewtanical Garden, which provides guests with an alternative space to enjoy popular CMBC beers, complete with attached restrooms and its own bar and servers.

For More Information:

https://capemaybrewery.com