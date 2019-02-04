Cape May Brewing Company Launches Cape Beverage Distributorship

CAPE MAY, N.J. — Cape May Brewing Company is excited to announce that their new beverage distributorship, Cape Beverage, launched on Feb. 1. Helmed by the three co-founders of Cape May Brewing Company, Ryan Krill, Chris Henke and Robert Krill, the new distribution company intends to distribute through the entire state of New Jersey.

“This is the culmination of seven years of self-distribution success,” said CEO Ryan Krill. “We’ve always been proud of our sales team and distribution arm, so Cape Beverage is an extension of many things that we already do well while opening a wide range of possibilities, including distributing a number of other breweries.”

Alongside all of the Cape May Brewing Company brands their fans have come to know and love throughout the years, Cape Beverage will carry the offerings of other breweries, with a long-term goal of having a full line of well-respected, carefully-curated breweries, cideries, meaderies and wineries in their portfolio.

“We’re excited about the possibilities that Cape Beverage brings,” Krill said. “Crafting this alternative route will bring a wider variety of craft beer to New Jersey’s beer drinkers.”

The intent of Krill, Henke and Krill is to approach distributing from a new perspective. Instead of collecting as many brands as possible, Cape Beverage’s portfolio will be carefully curated, selecting only brands which complement and extend the marketability of the group’s existing brands.

Cape Beverage will be distributing throughout Cape May Brewing Company’s current distribution footprint — primarily the 18 southernmost counties of New Jersey — with expectations to expand throughout the other three counties in 2019.

For more information about Cape Beverage, see their website at capebeverage.com.

About Cape May Brewing Company

Once upon a time, 20-something Ryan Krill earned a six-figure salary working in finance and real estate development in Manhattan, while his college roommate, Chris Henke, designed commercial satellites. During a summer weekend at the Jersey shore, they brewed a batch of beer with Ryan’s dad. “Should we open a brewery?” Ryan asked, only half-serious. But, by the following year, the three guys had secured a space at Cape May Airport where they concocted a makeshift brew system and honed their beer-making skills. In 2011, they started with one client. Today, there are hundreds of accounts in New Jersey and Pennsylvania proudly serving the guys’ award-winning recipes. And CMBC’s fearless leaders have never looked back.