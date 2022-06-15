Cape May Brewing Company Announces Return of Collaboration Beer with Lifestyle Brand The Qualified Captain

CAPE MAY, New Jersey – Cape May Brewing Company is proud to announce that they have renewed their collaboration with The Qualified Captain, an Instagram influencer and lifestyle brand in North Carolina, and have brought back Boat Ramp Champ for distribution this summer. It is available now throughout New Jersey, Delaware, and eastern Pennsylvania.

Boat Ramp Champ is a 5.5% ABV Helles Lager crafted alongside The Qualified Captain for a crisp, clean, light beer that makes the perfect complement to a day out on the water.

Made with German hop Hallertau Mittelfrüh and Bohemian Lager yeast, Boat Ramp Champ has a gentle bitterness complimented by a malty sweetness and delicate aroma. It balances the best of malt, yeast, and hops for an easy-drinking, refreshing brew.

Originally from South Jersey, brother and sister team Aaron and Lauren Stasiak grew up in Burlington County before making their way to North Carolina and founding The Qualified Captain together in 2016. They began by chronicling the outrageous and often hilarious mistakes that can occur on ramp and in the water and have since become a major force in the maritime community.

Cape May Brewing Company has long been fans of The Qualified Captain’s Instagram, and CEO Ryan Krill is a boatsman himself, making this collaboration a great match for two shore-based companies focused on passion and quality.

“Not only was this our first major beer collaboration, this was really our first collaboration with anyone,” shares The Qualified Captain founder Aaron Stasiak. “And what a great group of folks to collaborate and work together with. I feel blessed to have had this opportunity.”

The distinctive art style on the can represents the two brands, with Cape May Brewing Company founders Ryan and Bob Krill, and The Qualified Captain founders Aaron and Lauren Stasiak, represented alongside easter eggs of local Cape May scenery.

“The artwork on the can has been a huge hit,” Stasiak says. “I’ve had a lot of people tell me that the refreshing, crisp beer is so easy to enjoy on the hot days of summer. For the fans that have not had access to the beer, they are dying to try it.”

To celebrate this re-release, Cape May Brewing Company is hosting a launch party at Bird & Betty’s, a beloved Qualified Captain favorite, in Beach Haven, NJ on Saturday, June 25th at 6:30PM. Join the Cape May and Qualified Captain crew for an evening of Boat Ramp Champ and other Cape May beer, fun giveaways, and more.

About The Qualified Captain

The Qualified Captain started in 2016 based out of the North Carolina coast. During a long workday out on the water, we regularly saw clueless acts from uneducated boaters who would refuse any help or advice. This led us to create an Instagram page that highlighted these incidents. A place where the rest of the world could laugh along with us and hold boaters accountable. With the rapid growth of our fans, and the amazing design work for our merchandise, we decided to expand our business. We are proud to be known worldwide on Instagram and as a clothing brand. As we grow, we look forward to working with others to help educate boaters and continue building a brand that represents why ALL mariners love the water.

About Cape May Brewing Company

CMBC started in 2011, with three guys making one beer in a 1,500 square-foot space. Now, between their administrative, production, and distribution facilities in Cape May and Egg Harbor Township, they have over 74,000 square feet of space and are still #brewingstrong at the Cape May Airport. They have several hundred flagship, seasonal, and small-batch brews under their umbrella, distributed throughout New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Their original space is now dedicated to experimental brewing and their award-winning Tasting Room, with a separate, industrial brewing facility across the street. Bridging the gap between the two is their new seasonal outdoor Brewtanical Garden, which provides guests with an alternative space to enjoy popular CMBC beers, complete with attached restrooms and its own bar and servers.

For More Information:

https://capemaybrewery.com