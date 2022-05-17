Cape May Brewing Company Announces Release of Longliner Lager for Wholesale

CAPE MAY, New Jersey – Cape May Brewing Company is excited to announce that their latest lager, Longliner, will be distributed in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans starting this month. Longliner Lager combines the best aspects of the company’s previous lagers to create a crisp, balanced, and sessionable beer to enjoy.

“Longliner has a little more hop character, and has a little drier and more crisp finish to it,” says Director of Brewing Operations James Fox. “It’s just as crushable. This is probably one of the best ones that we’ve made; it will be my go-to beer for the summer.”

Longliner is a 5.0% ABV lager brewed with pilsner and lager malt, Bohemian Lager yeast, and Saphir and Saaz hops for a subtle herbal and earthy hop aroma.

“To complement the ingredient notes, we opted for an earthy green color for this brand, and a more nautical theme to make it approachable for a number of consumers. This is a beer for those who want a clean, simple style to enjoy. There’s no fancy hops, or crazy extra ingredients—it’s just good beer,” says Marketing Director Alicia Grasso.

This brew is crafted to appeal to both casual drinkers and those looking for a refreshing beer to enjoy after a long day of work.

Longliner was first released in the Cape May Brewery Tasting Room last fall, and this is the first time that it will see distribution across the region.

Cape May Brewing is excited to delve back into their roots with a traditional style that both lager and craft fans can enjoy.

To celebrate Longliner’s distribution release, Cape May Brewing Company is offering a NOMAD® Grill giveaway to one lucky winner. The giveaway is live now and runs until July 31st, 2022. Customers can enter to win at Longliner point-of-sale displays at participating retailers.

Distribution in New Jersey has already begun, and distribution throughout eastern Pennsylvania will begin later this month, with Longliner 12-packs hitting Delaware starting in June.

About Cape May Brewing Company

CMBC started in 2011, with three guys making one beer in a 1,500 square-foot space. Now, between their administrative, production, and distribution facilities in Cape May and Egg Harbor Township, they have over 74,000 square feet of space and are still #brewingstrong at the Cape May Airport. They have several hundred flagship, seasonal, and small-batch brews under their umbrella, distributed throughout New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Delaware. Their original space is now dedicated to experimental brewing and their award-winning Tasting Room, with a separate, industrial brewing facility across the street. Bridging the gap between the two is their new seasonal outdoor Brewtanical Garden, which provides guests with an alternative space to enjoy popular CMBC beers, complete with attached restrooms and its own bar and servers.

For More Information:

https://capemaybrewery.com